Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,761 new coronavirus cases, the highest count since the spring, as infections continue to surge, while officials also reported 23 more deaths from the disease.
Thursday’s count of 1,761 cases comes after Wednesday’s report of 1,629, which at the time was the highest count since the spring. Many daily reports in the past two weeks have surpassed 1,000 cases — elevated counts that haven’t happened since the spring.
The 23 new coronavirus deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 10,085, the state Department of Public Health said. The three-day average of coronavirus daily deaths has dropped from a peak of 161 in May to 17 now.
The state has logged 165,161 cases of the virus.
Of the 165,161 total cases, at least 131,646 people have recovered.
Health officials estimate that there are 18,279 active cases across the state.