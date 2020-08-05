CONCORD -- The state Department of Justice is reviewing whether other states are improperly collecting income tax from New Hampshire residents working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday morning.
The review was prompted by a report in the New Hampshire Sunday News by Senior Reporter Michael Cousineau about an emergency measure passed by Massachusetts to collect income tax from workers who commute there from neighboring states but have been working from home since the pandemic.
"I am proud that New Hampshire remains an income tax free state," Sununu said in a statement. "We need to maintain that New Hampshire Advantage at all costs."
"The N.H. Department of Justice will conduct a review of the each state’s Department of Revenue's actions to determine whether any state is engaging in improper taxation of our citizens," he said. "We will take immediate steps to stop any attempts to impose income taxes on Granite Staters in a manner that violates the law or the New Hampshire or United States Constitution."
Massachusetts issued an emergency order effective March 10 requiring people who normally worked in Massachusetts and who were working from home for a pandemic-related reason to continue to be taxed on their income.
The Bay State has extended that at least until October, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance said Friday.
In the past, Massachusetts credited taxpayers for days spent working out of state.
