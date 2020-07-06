Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 15 more people have died from the coronavirus and 157 new cases, as key data indicators continued to show progress on the first day of Phase 3 of the Bay State’s reopening.
The 15 new coronavirus deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 8,198, the state Department of Public Health announced. The three-day average of coronavirus daily deaths has dropped from 161 at the start of May to 16 now.
The state has logged 110,137 cases of the highly contagious disease, an increase of 157 confirmed cases since Sunday and six probable cases. Of the 110,137 total cases, at least 93,157 people have recovered.
Coronavirus hospitalizations went down by 33 patients, bringing the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization total to 603. Overall, the statewide hospitalization total has declined by 2,959 since May 5.
There are 99 patients in the ICU, and 51 are currently intubated.
The highest peak of Massachusetts coronavirus hospitalizations was 3,965 on April 21. The three-day average of the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has gone from 3,707 on May 1 to 626 now.
An additional 7,726 tests have brought the state’s total to 1,134,568 tests. The seven-day weighted average of the state’s positive test rate has declined from 16.6% on May 1 to 1.8% now.
The state reported 23,555 residents and health care workers at long-term care facilities have now contracted the virus, with 369 facilities reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
Of the state’s 8,198 total coronavirus deaths, 5,184 are connected to long-term care facilities.
Maine numbers drop
In Maine, health officials reported eight additional coronavirus cases Monday, the first single-digit increase in nearly three weeks, after a July 4 weekend that saw four more deaths among individuals with COVID-19.
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills was still finalizing language on an executive order that would require businesses to enforce the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in public settings when social distancing is not an option.