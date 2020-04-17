In Massachusetts, 159 more people have died from coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increased by 2,221 on Friday, according to state health officials.
The 159 new deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,404, the state Department of Public Health announced.
Among the deaths were several patients in their 40s and 50s, most with pre-existing health conditions.
The state now has 34,402 confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease, an increase of 2,221 cases since Thursday.
The state reported 5,142 residents and health-care workers at long-term care facilities have now contracted the virus, with 240 facilities reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
Out of the states 1,404 deaths, 702 have come from long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home now has a total of 56 veteran resident deaths and 92 have tested positive for the virus, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has seen 12 veteran resident deaths and 28 positive cases so far.
An additional 7,971 coronavirus tests have brought the state’s total to 148,744 tests.
The age group with the most amount of cases remains those between 50-59 years old.
Hot spots in the state include hard-hit Chelsea, Brockton, Randolph and Lawrence. In many cases, residents of those towns are living in close quarters which could contribute to the spread.