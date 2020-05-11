Massachusetts unveiled a framework for reopening the economy on Monday as Gov. Charlie Baker presented the state’s four-phased approach to reopening, which will begin on May 18 — the day the reopening advisory board, helmed by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, is set to deliver the plan.
In the first phase, a limited number of businesses will reopen with “severe restrictions” in place; the second phase includes more industries with restrictions and capacity limits; the third phase would be an easing of restrictions; and the fourth and final phase — assuming the public health data is showing favorable trends — is the return to a “new normal” after a vaccine is developed, Baker said Monday.
The phases are categorized in order as “Start, Cautious, Vigilant and The New Normal,” respectively.
Baker did not elaborate on a specific timetable for the phased reopening, but said there would be roughly four weeks between phases.
Baker stressed the plan will depend on the rates of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Over the past few weeks, administration officials have said that they have seen some downward trends in the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations from the virus.
“I think we’d like to see a few more days of the positive trend that we’re seeing,” he said.
Last week, Baker’s order mandating face coverings in public took effect.