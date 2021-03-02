The state will host an appointment-only mass vaccination site over the weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the plan Tuesday morning in a news release. The site will operate March 6,7 and 8.
"This mass vaccination site is not open to walk-in appointments," the release reads. "The state will proactively reach out to individuals with later first-dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend."
Sununu said the state is working hard to get the vaccines "into the arms of Granite Staters" as fast as possible.
“This weekend we are looking to set records and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful,” he said in a statement.
In total, the state hopes to vaccinate over 10,000 individuals this weekend at the Speedway.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for those with an appointment.
The Speedway joins other iconic sports venues being used as mass vaccination sites, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and Fenway Park in Boston