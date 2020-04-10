The Justice Department announced Friday that it is investigating a Massachusetts veterans’ medical facility where dozens of residents have died of COVID-19.
In a news release, the department announced that it would explore whether the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home “violated the rights of residents by failing to provide them adequate medical care generally, and during, the coronavirus pandemic.”
According to the latest figures, 32 people had died at the state-run facility as of Thursday, including 28 who tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 69 residents had tested positive, along with 68 staffers.
“We owe it to the veterans, their families, and the public to investigate the facts, determine what happened, ensure compliance with the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, and protect those veterans who continue to reside at the Soldiers’ Home,” said Eric Dreiband, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Nursing homes across the country have been particularly battered by coronavirus, as their older residents are more likely to face complications and death from the virus. Dozens of facilities have reported infections, and there were early indications that some facilities did not move quickly enough to test patients and staff.
The Justice Department said its Civil Rights Division would work with the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts. The inquiry is the third the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will face. Earlier this month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he had hired lawyer Mark W. Pearlstein — a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery who worked in the past as a federal prosecutor — to examine the facility.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also revealed this week her office would investigate the matter “to find out what went wrong at this facility and determine if legal action is warranted.”
The facility has faced criticism for allegedly failing to notify government officials of the deaths. Last month, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said officials there did not notify the city or state after residents had died, though the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services disputed that. The facility’s director was placed on leave.
The Justice Department said its investigation would examine the patterns and practices of the facility, which provides residential and other care to veterans and has about 247 beds in its main facility and another 30 in a separate building. Such investigations typically result in legal agreements forcing changes.
“We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
Authorities said the facility is moving those who test positive to isolation zones and transferring some to Holyoke Medical Center. The facility is also bringing on new staff.