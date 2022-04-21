Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, while virus hospitalizations ticked up again.
The 2,528 daily virus cases in the state was down from 2,962 reported cases last Thursday. However, testing dropped 11% from last Thursday’s report.
The omicron BA.2 variant is spreading across the region, and the subvariant BA.2.12.1 is gaining steam in New England. The Boston-area COVID wastewater data has been rising in recent weeks.
The state’s daily average positive test rate had been plunging, but is now increasing. The average positive test rate is now 4.32%, up from 1.6% a few weeks ago.
State health officials reported 13 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,219. The daily average of deaths was much higher following the omicron hospitalization surge. The daily death rate is now five.
COVID-19 hospitalizations had fallen dramatically in the last several weeks after the omicron variant peaked. Now hospitalizations appear to be rising again.
There are now 384 COVID patients across the Bay State after hospitalizations rose by 11 patients.
There are now 27 patients in intensive care units, and 11 patients are intubated across Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health reported that 29% of statewide COVID patients are currently being hospitalized because of COVID, and 71% tested positive for COVID while hospitalized for other reasons.
More than 5.3 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, and almost 3 million people have gotten a booster dose.
The K-12 schools weekly report from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was not published on Thursday because of school vacation week. In last week’s report, the 5,363 staff and students who tested positive was a 42% jump from 3,766 weekly positive tests in the previous report.
Maine cases rise
The number of patients with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals climbed to 107 on Thursday, the highest level since March 18.
Hospitalizations have been fluctuating since mid-March, mostly remaining just below 100 even as the number of new cases has climbed in recent weeks. The statewide patient count rose from 100 on Wednesday to 107 Thursday, with 18 patients in critical care and two on ventilators.
Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported 439 new cases of COVID on Thursday and one additional death. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 241,249 cases and 2,278 deaths.
Like much of the Northeast, Maine’s cases have increased during the past few weeks with the emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is more contagious than the original omicron variant.
Public health experts are not projecting a big leap in hospitalizations because both omicron variants tend to cause less severe cases, and with high levels of the population immunized through vaccination and prior infection, there are fewer people to infect. Also, people who are vaccinated and get breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are much more likely to get a mild version and not need hospitalization.
Most patients who need hospital care have not been fully vaccinated.
— Portland Press Herald