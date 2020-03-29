MANCHESTER — The mayor of the state’s largest city said she and her family are self-isolating and monitoring their health after her oldest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 following a recent trip overseas.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said Sunday her family received results Saturday showing her daughter Sarah, 20, a University of New Hampshire student, tested positive after returning home from studying abroad in London.
Craig said she has also been tested. Her own results came back negative.
“At this time, no one in my family is experiencing symptoms, and we are taking all necessary precautions and monitoring our health closely,” Craig said on Sunday.
Craig said when her daughter arrived home after studying in London, she self-quarantined as per guidelines for international travelers issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was only after learning that a student from another state studying in the same program tested positive that the mayor consulted medical professionals about the situation. Both she and her daughter were then tested.
“My daughter wasn’t showing any symptoms, outside of a runny nose,” said Craig. “She’s asymptomatic now. After we heard one of her friends tested positive, because of my interaction with the community and time spent at the Emergency Operations Center, we were both tested. My test came back negative. Hers was positive.”
The Craig family received their test results as state health officials announced Sunday that 44 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of identified cases in New Hampshire to 258.
State health officials also confirmed the third death related to COVID-19 in the Granite State, a Rockingham County woman over the age of 60 with underlying health issues.
Fourteen of the newly diagnosed individuals live in Rockingham County, which continues to have the highest incidence of COVID-19, with 100 cases. There were seven new identified cases each in Manchester and Nashua, and one case in the rest of Hillsborough County. The others live in Strafford (5) Merrimack (4), Carroll (2) Grafton (2), Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Five of the new patients have been hospitalized, for a total of 39 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a hospitalization rate of 15 percent since the pandemic began.
Craig said she hopes the news that her daughter had COVID-19 drives home the message to people in Manchester and across the state that young people aren’t immune to the virus.
“I think up to this point the conversation has been mostly about how vulnerable people 60 years or older, and those with underlying conditions, are to this disease,” said Craig. “This should be an important reminder that people of all ages can get this virus. I’m guessing there are many people walking around, carrying COVID-19 who are not showing any signs, who don’t know they have it. We had no reason to think Sarah should be tested, until her friend’s results came back positive. Nobody is safe from COVID-19, which is why it’s important that people stay home.”
Craig said she, other department heads and city staff were already working remotely prior to her daughter’s test result coming back, so residents are unlikely to notice any changes out of City Hall as she continues to monitor her health.
“Things will continue along as normal; at least what has become normal in the world we are living in right now,” said Craig.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Board of School Committee will continue to meet remotely, with members taking part via teleconference. Craig has prerecorded her fiscal year 2021 municipal budget address, which will air on Manchester cable television channel 22 at 6 p.m. Monday.
Craig said as new information is developed regarding COVID-19 and the list of known symptoms evolves and changes, the best thing people can do to fight the spread of the disease can still be summed up in two words.
Stay home.
“No one is saying you can’t go out for a walk, or get food if you need to,” said Craig. “But the best thing people can do is continue to wash their hands. This pandemic is a threat to our community, and it is upon all of us to do our part to flatten the curve. I strongly encourage everyone to stay home and only leave when absolutely necessary.”
Late Sunday afternoon Victoria Sullivan, Craig’s opponent in the 2019 Manchester mayoral election, tweeted out prayers for the mayor and her family.
“Mayor Craig posted that her daughter has tested positive for COVID-19,” tweeted Sullivan. “My prayers go out to her daughter and her entire family. I pray her case is mild and the rest of the family is well.”
Craig thanked the members of the city’s health department, Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Health Systems, and the Manchester Emergency Operations Center team for “continuing to provide guidance to my family, and families across our city, who are dealing with the unknowns associated with COVID-19.”