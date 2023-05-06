Meat infrastructure grants help NH industry take off
Buy Now

Todd Howard, right, manager of Montshire Packing LLC , feeds grain to cows at the farm that will supply beef to be processed at its North Haverhill plant. 

CONCORD — Mark Boyden said his dream is to bring his North Haverhill meat packing operation out on the other side of a devastating COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain woes to become the second largest slaughterhouse in New England.

The vision starts with a $200,000 federal grant the Executive Council approved for Boyden’s Montshire Packing LLC to buy equipment that one day should help him triple the number of heads of beef that come through his processing plant.

Meat infrastructure grants helping NH industry take off
Buy Now

Leeanne Miner, owner of Flying M Farm LLC in Fremont, poses with her fowl with Richard Rosenburgh of Middle Earth Farm in Amesbury, Mass. Rosenburgh was an old friend of her grandfather, Linc Walker of the Flying W Farm that went back 40 years.