WASHINGTON — Meg Keswani, 23, a George Washington University medical student, had some down time after her first board exam was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday night, she was among several dozen residents who took part in a training session for the D.C. Medical Reserve Corps at the D.C. Armory, the headquarters of the District of Columbia’s National Guard.
The battalion of volunteers, many with medical expertise, will be called upon as D.C. copes with the pandemic. It will provide medical screening and support in mass care settings and help track patients at events, among other duties.
The group learned how to put on protective personal equipment, with a Hazmat team member showing volunteers how to get fitted with their N95 masks. The group also learned how to do a swab for the COVID-19 test.
Volunteers without medical experience assist with administrative duties.
For volunteers such as Keswani, the training was a refresher.
“I think everyone gets that we’re in an emergency, in a pandemic and we’re trying to do everything we can to help, to help our communities help each other,” said Keswani, who joined the Medical Reserve Corps last year, her first year in medical school.
As the number of cases rose in the city, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, activated the Medical Reserve Corps over the weekend. It has more than 600 members, most of whom are medical professionals, Bowser said on Twitter.
“We know our residents look out for their neighbors, and this emergency is no different,” Bowser said in a release after calling for volunteers.
More than 1,600 people have applied to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said on March 23.
Washington resident Vegas Curry said he came to the training because, “I just feel like I need to do my part.”
Curry, an emergency management professional with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said he has had quite a bit of emergency training.
“This pandemic, it’s scary to the uninitiated, the untrained,” he said.
Jordan Selzer, an emergency room doctor in George Washington University’s Department of Emergency Medicine, held a mannequin as he walked D.C. National Guard member David Aladejobi through the process of inserting a swab into the nasal cavity to test for the virus. He told Aladejobi to briefly explain the process to the person he would be testing.
“That’s where the virus eventually lives,” Selzer, a disaster and operational medicine fellow at the GW medical school, said in an interview. “So, if you don’t get far enough back, you might not get an actual accurate sample.”
Selzer said it is key that the volunteers have the same level of training, and conduct proper tests.
Aladejobi, a public health analyst for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it was important for the community to come together “to get past this.”
He said he was encouraged by seeing people with and without medical experience at the training.
“I guess that’s what’s going to make this work,” he said.