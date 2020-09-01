A meeting of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems where details of a new citywide mask ordinance in Manchester were slated to be debated was postponed Tuesday, delaying discussion on the issue.
City Clerk Matt Normand sent an email to city officials Tuesday morning announcing the committee meeting was canceled after Alderman Tony Sapienza, the committee chairman, said he was unable to attend due to a work conflict.
“We will work with the chair and committee members to reschedule,” wrote Normand in the email. Aldermen Barbara Shaw, Joe Kelly Levasseur, Will Stewart, and Pat Long also serve on the committee.
The published agenda for the committee meeting included a discussion on a proposed mask ordinance.
The proposal from city Health Director Anna Thomas would require face coverings to be worn:
• Inside any public or government building or enclosed environment, except where a person can maintain a distance of 6 feet or greater from others, including work sites, schools or government buildings
• When entering or exiting a restaurant to purchase food or pick up takeout
• In common area spaces in residential or commercial buildings with more than three units
• At indoor amusement and social gatherings, including bingo halls, bowling alleys, charitable gaming facilities, or social and service clubs.
The ordinance would not apply to polling places and social gatherings at private residences are exempt.
The proposal states the city’s public health director, or his or her designee, police and fire departments would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance, with violators facing possible fines up to $1,000.
The process of deliberating the proposal will now be pushed back at least a month, with the earliest date an ordinance could take effect — if passed — pegged as late October or early November, depending on when the committee reschedules the meeting.
The Concord City Council approved a mask mandate Monday night, requiring customers to wear face coverings in certain businesses through at least early January.
The list of businesses includes — but is not limited to — department stores, drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and retail or wholesale stores.
Customers ages five and older are required to wear a face covering at all times when inside a retail establishment. Members of the public using city trails, sidewalks and other pedestrian public ways, or public recreational lands, are encouraged to wear face coverings when a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained from other individuals, but are not required to wear them under the ordinance.
People found to be in noncompliance with the new ordinance will be issued a written warning for the first offense and a $15 fine for the second offense.
Exeter’s Board of Selectmen also passed an emergency town mask ordinance Monday night that will be enforced primarily by representatives from the health department.