A doctor at Memorial Hospital in North Conway and a former employee at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tim Kershner, who is the director of communication at Memorial Hospital, on Thursday evening said the doctor, whom he could not identify due to privacy laws, last saw patients at the hospital on March 6 and first became symptomatic on March 15.
The doctor developed a cough, had aches and shortness of breath and was given a test at Memorial Hospital for COVID-19.
The test was sent out for analysis and “it came back positive,” said Kershner. He said the doctor is recovering at home.
As of March 8, Memorial Hospital has collected samples from 44 people for coronavirus testing and only one – the doctor’s – came back positive.
Kershner said he was unaware whether there were any presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at Memorial.
Some 40 miles north of Memorial Hospital, Robert Hazlewood, who is warden of FCI Berlin, on Thursday said in an email that the minimum-security prison, which has 720 total inmates, was notified on March 17 about a COVID-19 case.
He said “a former FCI Berlin employee presented with flu-like symptoms in Colorado on March 16 … A COVID-19 test was not completed, however, the employee was directed to self-quarantine.”
Hazlewood wrote that the employee last worked at FCI Berlin, and departed New Hampshire, on March 6, adding “All staff members and inmates who came into close contact with the employee at FCI Berlin are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms. All are currently symptom free.”