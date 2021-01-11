Mental health issues continue to be a top concern for New Hampshire’s law enforcement community as officers face the realities of policing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police officials from several communities shared their concerns about mental health and other issues affecting their departments during a virtual discussion on Monday with Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
“Times are tough right now for everyone trying to get through COVID, all the way down to kids who are just wanting to be with their friends and play sports,” Rollinsford police Lt. Jon Uraskevich told Pappas.
Pappas hosted the discussion to mark Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and express his appreciation for those in law enforcement.
In the wake of last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters, Pappas began the discussion by recalling the heroic efforts of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the attack.
“I believe that officer Sicknick deserves full burial rights at Arlington National Cemetery. That’s something that I’ve called for. Clearly we saw an extraordinary set of circumstances brought to the doorstep of our nation’s capital,” he said.
Pappas said he was appreciative of the efforts made by the U.S. Capitol Police, the National Guard, the D.C. police, and other agencies that responded.
He also spoke about the death of Howard Liebengood, another U.S. Capitol officer who reportedly killed himself just days after the rioting.
“It’s just another reminder of the toll that police work takes on individuals and their families and we certainly mourn his loss,” he said.
Pappas said he was also thinking about New Hampshire State Trooper Matthew Merrill, who was recently released from the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty in Dalton two days before Christmas.
“We’ve seen these instances where individuals face great risk in law enforcement and we’ve got to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to promote public safety and to ensure that you all have the tools to do the jobs that you do for the people of New Hampshire,” Pappas told the police officials.
Uraskevich said mental health is one of the state’s biggest problems.
“We help someone. We get them to the hospital. They get back on their medications, but then they come home, they stop taking them and we’re right back at square one again,” he said, adding that more needs to be done to provide aftercare to make sure that people with mental health issues follow the programs that are in place to help them.
Londonderry police Lt. Mark Morrison, president of the New Hampshire Police Association, echoed the concern.
He said police must use their “ingenuity” to come up with solutions to problems that are “societal problems or resource problems.”
“Mental health is obviously a big part of that. We just don’t have a good mental health system in the state so we end up in that sort of washing machine effect with the same people over and over again,” he said.
Morrison said police also need consistent verbal support from elected officials and the community for the job they do, which can be thankless, tiring, and emotionally wearing.
Policing during the pandemic has come with many challenges.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau said he’s had officers out of work for extended periods of time because they had to self-isolate due to COVID-19. He expects that his overtime budget for 2020 will be over budget by nearly $40,000.
“This is an incredible over expenditure for my department,” he said, adding that federal grant money will help cover some of the cost.
Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave said the sheriff’s office got “hit pretty hard” and was forced to lay off 10 employees, which was tough for some deputies who experienced depression. He said a couple are expected to be called back to work soon.
“Twenty twenty-one definitely looks brighter, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.