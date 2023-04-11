Mental health centers lobby for higher Medicaid rates
Roland Lamy, executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association, spoke at a news conference Tuesday urging the State Senate to approve higher Medicaid rates to help the 10 community mental health centers deal with a chronic workforce shortage. CBHA President Maggie Pritchard stood at the far right along with other center executives.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Community mental health center leaders urged the state Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu to approve Medicaid rate increases even higher than those contained in the two-year state budget the House of Representatives approved last week.

The Community Behavioral Health Association (CBHA) estimated that it needed rate hikes from 21.5% to 23% to address up to a $28 million shortfall in wages paid to their staff.