Although most New Hampshire municipalities conducted town elections before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Merrimack finds itself in an unusual situation, with its town election usually occurring in April.
“We need to keep people safe,” said town Moderator Lynn Christensen. “Nobody has any idea where this is going.”
Although the town election was originally scheduled for April 14, she has made the decision to postpone it until April 28 — at the earliest.
“There has been a lot of thought that has gone into this decision and we are going to postpone the election for two weeks, which we are allowed to do,” said Christensen.
In the meantime, Christensen is reminding local residents that they have the option to request absentee ballots.
“I am leaving it up to the individuals themselves that if they feel they need an absentee ballot, I am not going to police them. They are more than welcome to do that,” she said.
She has discussed the situation with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the town’s legal counsel. “We are trying to make this as easy and as comfortable for people as we can,” she said.
Voters who will be away, who are elderly, disabled or concerned about their health should fill out a request for an absentee ballot from the town’s website at https://bit.ly/3bkw3E5.
Absentee ballot requests may be printed from the town website and either mailed, faxed or emailed to the town clerk’s office. There is also a drop-off box at town hall, she said. Absentee ballots will be available until the day before the election.
Christensen told the town council this week that some election volunteers may feel uncomfortable working at the polls because of the virus risk.
Another pressing issue that will need to be addressed closer to election day is the location of polling sites, specifically if schools are still closed then. It’s unclear whether churches could still be used.
It will be up to the town council to secure polling sites, she said.
“We do realize this is a very unusual event. This is a very extenuating circumstance. It is a big concern,” said council Chairman Tom Koenig.
This week, Merrimack officials decided to temporarily close all playgrounds located within town parks, including the skate park on O’Gara Drive. Basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails within town parks will remain open to the public.