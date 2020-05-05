A custodian in the Merrimack School District has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, the district’s food service program has been temporarily suspended.
The night-time custodian at Merrimack High School was tested for the disease on Saturday and informed school staff on Monday immediately after his test results came back positive, according to Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. The custodian began to feel ill last Wednesday, and did not return to work after that time.
Despite prevention protocols, McLaughlin said in a statement that it is not possible to ensure that the custodian did not transmit the disease to any other individual with whom he may have come in contact with.
As a result, school officials said they must assess every possible point of contact and ask those individuals to refrain from working for the next two weeks.
“In assessing this possible web of connection, it became clear that our current food service program, structured as it is as a partnership between the maintenance department and food services department, might be another possible point of contact, however unlikely and distant that connection may be,” McLaughlin said in a news release. “Therefore, and out of an abundance of caution -- a phrase we have all heard so often lately -- we have temporarily suspended our highly successful remote school lunch program.”
School lunches were not available on Tuesday, and also will not be available on Wednesday, he said.
However, the district will be resuming its lunch program on Thursday with assistance from a caterer who has been hired to temporarily handle the meals, explained McLaughlin.
“It is our hope and expectation that after the necessary 14-day isolation period, our maintenance and food service staff will all be cleared to return to their duties, at which time we will most happily resume our program,” he added.
According to McLaughlin, the custodian is currently at home receiving care.
“As with all virus sufferers, he is in our thoughts as he begins his recovery,” said the superintendent, noting it is incidents like this that reinforce the fact that, at least for now, things cannot yet return to normal.