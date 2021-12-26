The Military Bowl has been canceled because of coronavirus-related complications within the Boston College locker room, bowl officials and the school announced Sunday afternoon, marking the second straight season in which the game with ties to Washington, D.C., will not take place.
Boston College had been scheduled to face East Carolina Monday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. A spike in cases among Eagles players following their arrival in the District last week had already raised concerns about whether they would be able to participate.
The school made the decision not to play when additional positive cases began circulating throughout the team over the weekend, leaving Military Bowl organizers without ample time to find a replacement even as Pirates players were still participating in bowl-related events in the nation’s capital.
“Unfortunately due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” Boston College Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is the highest priority.”
The bowl game that played its first five installments — the first two of which were called the EagleBank Bowl — at RFK Stadium was canceled last season as well when there were not enough teams available because of opt-outs related to the pandemic.
Boston College flew to the District on Wednesday and was staying at the Washington Hilton in Northwest. The first practice for the Eagles took place at the St. James in Springfield, Va., Thursday morning, and the team toured the National Museum of African American History that afternoon.
The school held a welcome reception that night at its hotel and practiced again the morning of Dec. 24. Boston College (6-6) was in line to make its first appearance in the Military Bowl. East Carolina (7-5), meantime, had been preparing for its second Military Bowl, the last edition of which was played Dec. 27, 2019, when North Carolina defeated Temple, 55-13. “The decision to not to play is understandable,” Beck said, “but disappointing.”
Fenway Bowl
In another bowl cancelation, the University of Virginia has withdrawn from the inaugural Fenway Bowl because of coronavirus related complications, the school announced early Sunday afternoon, and the bowl game has been canceled. This marks the second consecutive year in which the pandemic led to the Cavaliers scrapping a postseason appearance.
The decision also means Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall will leave the program without an official send-off after he delivered the announcement early this month that he would be resigning, citing a need to reassess priorities outside of football.
“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to, and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”
The Fenway Bowl had been slated for Wednesday morning at Fenway Park between Virginia (6-6) and Southern Methodist (8-4), which according to reports had placed its travel plans on hold after originally intending to depart on Sunday.
Virginia being unable to play in the game at the home of the Boston Red Sox leaves the Fenway Bowl still seeking its inaugural kickoff after complications related to the virus forced last year’s edition to be canceled as well.