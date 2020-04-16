The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program is postponing its annual competition until at least July and contestants are doing what they can to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s final night of competition was scheduled for May 2 at the Stockbridge Theatre in Derry. Organizers decided to award at least the same amount of money given out last year, $77,000.
“Even in these trying times, it is pretty crazy that we can commit something like that to the girls, so I know that they’re grateful,” said Sarah Tubbs, the reigning Miss New Hampshire.
Even though local titleholders cannot visit schools and businesses as they normally would, they are using their platforms to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashley Marsh, 25, of Laconia, has the platform “Fit For Life!” She is graduating this May from Springfield College with a master’s degree in athletic counseling. Marsh is creating an online workout series for people to do at home without weights or gym equipment.
“I have done workouts with a jar of peanut butter, a backpack and even a roll of toilet paper,” Marsh said.
Marsh says her message to the people of New Hampshire is to stay strong.
“Stay calm and positive through this time of uncertainty. We are ‘Granite Strong’ and will get through this together. We will come out stronger and better than before,” Marsh said.
Sarah White, 21, of Hooksett, has the platform “Let’s Talk About ‘IT’ – Mental Health Awareness, which is aimed at eliminating the stigma of mental illness.
White is a senior at Franklin Pierce University studying health science with a double minor in psychology and public health.
“Mental health can be greatly affected by these circumstances and through my social impact initiative in this ‘new normal’ I have continued providing resources, such as tele-counseling, for those who need help, while also checking in on people and letting them know I am there for them,” White said.
Xanthi Russell, 18, of Durham, has the platform “Volunteerism: See a Need, Take the Lead.”
Russell is a senior at Oyster River High School and plans to study communications at the University of New Hampshire in the fall.
Russell has made about 100 masks and 25 scrub hats for health care professionals.
Russell has also planned two parades in her neighborhood to bring people joy while remaining socially distanced. She has also reached out to neighbors to see if they need help buying groceries.
“We will get through this as a more resilient and connected community if we remember to stay positive during a time where it’s easy to become negative,” Russell said.
For more information about how to get involved with the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program, visit missnh.org.