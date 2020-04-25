Much of the concern about the coronavirus pandemic has rightly focused on the elderly, who are most at risk from its worst consequences.
But there’s another group of seniors for whom this crisis has been life-changing: the Class of 2020.
The past month, Liv Brannen said, has felt like being in a movie.
“It’s really surreal,” the Goffstown High School senior said. “It’s hard to grasp and realize that it’s real life now.”
Brannen is part of the Class of 2020, a group forever marked by a global pandemic that has upended their lives and dashed some of their dreams. Because it happened so suddenly, they had no chance to say goodbye to their favorite teachers, coaches and classmates.
Brannen and her teammates on Goffstown’s girls basketball team had made it to the final four before the playoffs were canceled because of the COVID-19 threat. When her team defeated Manchester Memorial in the quarterfinals on March 7, Brannen said, “I didn’t know that was going to be my last game ever.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association crowned Goffstown and Nashua’s Bishop Guertin Division I co-champions, but “it’s not the same at all,” she said.
It’s not just spring sports seasons these seniors are missing. So many rites of passage have been canceled: final concerts and high school musicals, proms, class trips and maybe even graduation ceremonies.
Everything is different now.
‘Really disheartening’
The governor’s April 16 announcement that remote learning would continue through the end of the school year was “really disheartening,” said Kimiya Parker-Hill, a senior at Manchester West and treasurer of the Class of 2020.
“All of us have had a little bit of hope that we were going back, so to hear it was final that we’re not going back, it was really hard,” she said. “At West, we’re such a tight-knit community, it’s hard to know that our childhood is kind of ending on such a rough patch.”
Sydney Plant, a senior at Windham High School, said her school postponed senior prom until July instead of canceling it. “I’m sad because it’s not what I expected, but I’m also relieved that they’re actually thinking of us and being proactive about the situation we’re in,” she said.
But for Plant, there will be no senior lacrosse season (she plays defense) or spring band concert (she plays alto sax). Although she expects to play lacrosse at Johnson & Wales Unversity, she said, “I’m never going to play an instrument again.”
It’s been tough, Plant said. “Because I can think of the future, but it’s not here yet,” she said. “This is now.”
“I’m supposed to graduate this year. I’m supposed to have senior prom,” she said. “It’s just like that next life step, that rung on the ladder. I don’t want to miss a step.”
“I’m trying to stay positive, but it’s so hard,” Plant said.
”It’s OK to be sad”
After a great fall semester, Bedford High senior Ella Erwin said, “senioritis” kicked in last winter. Now, she said, “I would give anything to be back at school.”
“Spring is when classes start to lighten up a little bit. It’s starting to hit that these are your last moments in high school,” Erwin said.
News that remote learning was going to continue into June left her in tears. “It feels selfish for me to be crying,” she said. “I’m not one of the people physically affected by the coronavirus. But it still impacts everyone’s life.”
Erwin had been working at a restaurant, saving money for college, but that ended too because of the closures.
Jessica Bennett, a counselor at Bedford High School, said her heart breaks for the senior class in these unparalleled times. “This is a huge transition time for them, and they’re missing out on these really important things in their lives,” she said.
“It is absolutely valid for these kids to be sad for not being able to experience these things they’ve been planning and thinking about their whole lives,” she said. “It’s OK to be sad that you’re missing prom. It’s OK to be sad that you’re not in your spring sport of your senior year.”
Paige McNamara, president of the Class of 2020 at Manchester West High, has been mourning the loss of her senior softball season, especially Senior Night. That’s the last home game of the year, when seniors on both teams are honored and parents are called forward to pose for photos with their children.
It’s something she and her friends have watched the past three years. This was supposed to be their turn, McNamara said.
“It’s kind of like we all grew up watching ‘High School Musical,’ waiting 12 years to have all those activities,” she said. “To not have them work out kind of stinks.”
”Some sort of goodbye”
It might be tempting to some adults to downplay what students are going through in this pandemic. But Christopher Darcy, a mental health counselor at Catholic Charities New Hampshire, said these seniors have lost a lot.
“Teens have been going to school and working their whole lives for these things, and now they’re just taken away,” he said. “Parents have been encouraging their kids to do well in school and they’ve achieved and achieved, and now what are they getting for all those achievements? Not much.”
Darcy encourages parents to ask their kids about their feelings. “And don’t try to find the silver lining for your teens,” he said. “Ask and listen. Make them feel like they’re being heard.”
In a Zoom call last week hosted by Makin’ It Happen in Manchester, several students said they don’t want a digital graduation. They said would rather wait a few extra months so they can receive their diplomas in person.
The pandemic has taught a harsh lesson to a generation that has grown up surrounded by screens: When it comes to key life moments, the digital world is no substitute for being there.
Windham High’s graduation is still scheduled for June 12, Sydney Plant said, and she’s hopeful it can happen on time. “That would actually mean the world to me,” she said. “I want to be able to walk across the stage, get my diploma and hug all my teachers on the way back to my seat.”
Liv Brannen, who works as a nurse’s assistant at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, is moving to South Carolina this summer. She’ll live with her cousin down there and work for a year before going to Coastal Carolina University, where she will major in environmental studies.
She’s yearning for just one thing before she goes — “some sort of graduation goodbye with my classmates.”
“We have a lack of closure at the moment for sports and school, so I kind of want that closure with my classmates,” she said.
”A crushing blow”
Seniors are not the only ones mourning the loss of these sentimental milestones. Parents, too, have looked forward to watching their children get ready for prom, play their last high school games and concerts, and walk across the stage in caps and gowns.
“I think parents are grieving right along with their kids,” Bedford counselor Bennett said.
Karen Plant, Sydney’s mom, had to choke back tears as she talked about the loss of her daughter’s senior activities, the spring band concert, lacrosse — “things you wanted for them,” she said.
The family had been hoping the schools would reopen for the end of the year, so the governor’s recent announcement “was a crushing blow,” Plant said. “I was holding it together, and I lost it.”
She hopes the school will find a way to hold a graduation ceremony for her daughter and her classmates. “I’m just incredibly proud of her, and she deserves that moment,” Plant said. “So I hope they can do something that celebrates them.”
Bennett said schools are determined to find a way to give seniors the recognition they deserve. At Bedford High School, she said, “The staff and the administration are working really hard to figure out a way that we can celebrate these kids in a way that they deserve to be celebrated.”
“There’s going to be something,” Bennett said. “We just don’t know what it’s going to look like yet.”
What about college?
Parker-Hill from Manchester West said the most difficult part has been the uncertainty. “We want to look forward and we want to see the hope in things, and it’s hard to do that when every time we look forward, it’s always like not going to happen,” she said.
This fall, Parker-Hill is heading to American University in Washington, where she plans to major in psychology. She didn’t even get to visit the campus because of the health crisis. The possibility that college, too, may end up in remote learning is too much to contemplate, she said.
Bedford High’s Ella Erwin called that prospect “earth-shattering.”
Erwin is headed to San Diego State University in the fall, where she plans to study criminal justice and pre-law. She’s been getting email updates from the school, and she “attended” a virtual open house.
Orientation is scheduled for July. “It’s kind of scary to have that uncertainty,” she said. “Am I going to get to go?”