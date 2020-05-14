After sewing 50,000 cloth masks to fill the gap in personal protective equipment in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers from Seacoast Mask Makers have decided to give their sewing machines a break.
Mass production of handmade masks will end next week after hundreds of volunteers answered the call and donated masks to more than 300 organizations, including businesses, nursing homes, hospitals, doctors’ offices, grocery stores and pharmacies.
“It was pretty crazy. I never thought it was going to get this big,” said Javi Kalback, the Dover woman who founded the sewing group. Kalback started the group after she was forced to temporarily close her business and reached out to others who sew through social media in March to see if there was an interest in making masks.
While there was a critical shortage when the Seacoast group and others formed around the state, Kalback said masks are now more readily available for purchase or free from the state as more shipments of personal protective equipment have arrived to meet the needs of front line workers, businesses and others.
In the beginning, the idea was a way for Kalback to help out and make use of her time, but she quickly discovered that others shared her desire to lend a hand during a time of crisis.
Volunteers began using up whatever fabric they had and soon created a network of 12 hubs that were set up to gather donations, provide supplies, and collect finished masks to be delivered to those in need.
“All of a sudden we had a thousand people making hundreds of masks every day,” Kalback said.
For the most dedicated volunteers, the effort became a full-time job, with some people logging 10 hours a day.
Volunteer Dawn Duffy, also of Dover, estimates she spent at least 300 hours sewing more than 2,000 masks for the Seacoast group and others, including family and friends.
Duffy said her mask making has given her a purpose and feeling of accomplishment because she was able to help in a small way.
“My grandmother taught me to sew at an early age and although she’s passed, I feel her with me every minute I am sewing. I find it very therapeutic as I sew, hoping in a small way we have all helped to keep our community and families safe in such uncertain times,” she said.
Kalback said 50,000 reusable masks is equivalent to 1.5 million disposable masks per month, assuming one mask per day.
“So in two months we contributed about three million masks to the state,” she said.
Kalback said it was important to keep busy because it helped to ease the stress.
“I feel like when you’re busy you don’t think about all the bad things going on. I think for a lot of people, you were helping others but also you were helping yourself by doing this,” she said.
Kalback, who owns the Portsmouth Escape Room and Ingenious Escape Games in Biddeford, Maine, plans to reopen and return to work next week.
While Seacoast Mask Makers is winding down, Duffy said she’ll continue to make them as long as there’s a need.
Volunteers can continue to sew masks on their own if they would like, but Kalback said their work won’t be part of an organized effort.
She didn’t rule out the possibility of restarting mass production if there’s a critical need in the future.
“We can always do it again,” she said.