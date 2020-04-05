MANCHESTER — Officials with the Manchester Emergency Operations Center announced over the weekend mobile testing site operations will no longer be held at the New Hampshire Army National Guard Armory on Canal Street.
“This decision was made in consultation with local partners and is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, shortages in available personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing swabs and the need to clean and service equipment at the testing site,” Emergency Operations Center (EOC) officials said in a news release.
COVID-19 testing capabilities will continue at several local health care organizations, including Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Health System, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock, along with private entities like ConvenientMD.
According to EOC officials, since March 14 the Armory mobile testing site has tested approximately 1,000 individuals in the Greater Manchester area.
The site was set up in partnership with Manchester Health Department, Manchester Fire Department, Manchester Police Department, Elliot Health System, Catholic Medical Center, the New Hampshire Army National Guard, NH DHHS and American Medical Response.
The city of Manchester COVID-19 Hotline (668-1547) will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food. The hotline is for Manchester residents only.
All other NH residents should call 211 for assistance with basic needs. 211NH is a coordinated and centralized resource designed to support NH residents with questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.