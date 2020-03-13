Manchester officials are finalizing plans for a mobile testing unit that will take pressure off hospital emergency rooms and provide an organized way to test people for the coronavirus, a top city official said.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan said details are still being worked out, such as where the mobile unit would be located. As is currently the case, health care workers associated with the unit would only test people directed there by their doctor.
Meanwhile, he said several city initiatives are under discussion, and the Manchester Emergency Operations Center will likely be staffed starting Saturday.
“All the stuff we’re doing is anticipating the what ifs,” Goonan said. “We’re anticipating a big bump up.”
Meanwhile, Elliot Hospital opened a “surge tent” adjacent to the ambulance entrance to the hospital. Hospital spokesman Suzanne Tammaro said the yellow tent will provide optimum patient care and safety.
“This ability to ‘flex’ (Emergency Department) resources and capacity ensures the Emergency Department is prepared to care for the most critically ill and injured patients safely and effectively,” Tammaro said in an email.
Manchester schools are working on a message that will be sent home to parents this afternoon, said spokesman Andrew Toland.