MANCHESTER -- As an AmeriCorps and City Year New Hampshire member, State Rep. Matt Wilhelm is used to answering the call when disaster strikes or a need for volunteers exists.
But how and where do you contribute your time, money and energy during a crisis when state and federal officials are asking everyone to stay home and away from others?
“That’s what’s so different about this situation,” said Wilhelm. “So many people want to help, and we’re just trying to figure out ways to do it that will help the most people, while keeping everyone safe.”
On Tuesday, Wilhelm announced the launch of #MobilizeMHT, a social media clearinghouse of sorts where people looking to help others can go online to find ways to support their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking to get the word out to use the hashtag to find ways to help,” said Wilhelm. “I’m also hoping as this grows, people will share photos and videos of what they are doing.”
Wilhelm said Manchester residents can safely help older adults and those with chronic health issues who are at higher risk.
“There are ways we can safely all do our part to make sure we stay safe and healthy,” said Wilhelm. "Limiting in-person contact is important, so call or text if you can. If you want to check on a neighbor and don’t have their number, you can talk through the door. Drop off a treat, a book or just a nice note.”
“It’s a good time to bring back letter writing,” said Wilhelm. “Older adults are being asked to stay home and may have trouble getting groceries, medication, and other necessities. Ask how you can help and don’t hesitate to ask for help yourself.”
The list of in-kind donation and volunteer opportunities is being crowdsourced. Anyone who knows of health care providers, first responders, nonprofits or schools with specific in-kind donation or volunteer needs is asked to contact Wilhelm at matt.wilhelm@leg.state.nh.us to keep the listings up-to-date.
The list can be found online at bit.ly/MobilizeManchNH or by searching social media using the hashtag #MobilizeMHT.
“It sounds cliché, but it’s really true,” said Wilhelm. “We are all in this together.”