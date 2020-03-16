In-person court hearings and other proceedings in the New Hampshire court system will close for three weeks starting Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court announced on Monday.
The action makes New Hampshire courts the latest in a string of government functions such as schools and universities to close in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a three-page order issued by senior Supreme Court Justice Gary Hicks, the court said the suspension of in-person hearings will run from the close of business on Monday to Monday, April 6, and hearings and other proceedings will resume the following day unless changed by the court. The suspension covers the Supreme Court and the superior and circuit courts.
Last week, New Hampshire court officials canceled superior court jury trials for a month. But that move did not cover the much more frequent actions that take place in courthouses every day -- hearings on pre-trial issues; bench conferences where judges, defense lawyers and prosecutors discuss the progress of a case; and plea and sentencing hearings where plea bargains are made to avoid a trial.
The memo also extends any deadlines concerning court business until April 7. All protection orders and temporary injunctions with deadlines over the next three weeks are also extended to April 7.
The memo includes a number of exceptions: proceedings such as a bail hearing or plea agreement for a jailed defendant; requests for a domestic protection, stalking or child-abuse order; DCYF requests for emergency orders; emergency orders in child custody cases; requests for emergency injunctive relief; guardianship proceedings; cases involving involuntary admission to the state psychiatric hospital; emergency relief in landlord/tenant matters; proceedings related to COVID-19; and other exceptions approved by a judge.
Kim Kossick, a public defender in Manchester, said her biggest concern is if people would end up in jail longer because of the limitations. But she noted the justices made exceptions for bail hearings and plea-and-sentencing hearings for people who are in jail.
"There are people that want their cases to be over with, but if they're not incarcerated it's not that much of a concern," Kossick said.
The Supreme Court said a judge can hold hearings at locations other than normally expected or by video conferencing or the telephone. The court also said that in-court proceedings will be limited to the parties, their lawyers, security officers, witnesses and "other necessary persons as determined by the trial judge."
That would be a divergence of traditional and constitutional norms, which guarantee that nearly all court hearings are open to the press and the public. The state Supreme Court does stress that judges remain responsible to ensure that "core constitutional functions and rights are protected." But they go on to say that judges and court clerks should try to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
Manchester tax office closed to public
The Manchester's Tax Collector's Office - where city residents both pay their property tax bills and register their automobiles -- was closed to the public at noon Monday until further notice. A drop box will be on hand to avoid face-to-face transactions, the city said.
The city also asked that people refrain from visiting the Ordinance Bureau, where parking tickets are paid, for the next two weeks.
Online payments for taxes and car registrations can be made through the city website. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader
Canada closes borders
Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, on Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to stay at home to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
"We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference outside his home, where he is under quarantine. — Reuters
Pinkerton, Chester Academy warn of possible COVID-19 exposure
School officials at Pinkerton Academy and Chester Academy sent notices to families of students over the weekend reporting incidents involving potential exposure to coronavirus at both schools.
Officials at Pinkerton Academy reported Sunday an individual from “our daily school community” tested positive for COVID-19, while Chester Academy officials warned of possible COVID-19 exposure to young children involved in the YMCA aftercare program.
According to a notice sent by Pinkerton Academy headmaster Tim Powers, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) notified the school Sunday the department is conducting a contact investigation to identify anyone who may have come in close contact with the infected person.
“This individual has not been on campus since Tuesday, and we anticipate the exposure has
been limited,” writes Powers. “However, this is the time period when symptoms might start showing for those who might have had close contact which is defined as several minutes of face to face interaction. Please monitor your students for symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and chills.”
Also on Sunday, SAU 82 Supt. Darrell Lockwood posted a notice on the Chester Academy website saying he was notified by state authorities that the individual who had contact with the YMCA aftercare program last week has tested positive for COVID-19. DHHS has requested contact information for parents of children who attended the program on Monday 3/9 and/or Tuesday 3/10.
“We will work with the YMCA program to provide this information based upon their attendance sheet,” wrote Lockwood. “The NH DHHS will be contacting those parents directly.”
Any person who is identified as a close contact to these individuals will be notified directly by DHHS. Anyone who is not directly notified is considered at low risk and should monitor (self-observe) their health for fever or respiratory illness.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact their healthcare provider or DHHS at 2-1-1. — Paul Feely, Union Leader
Sununu, AG advise about public meetings during outbreak
The novel coronavirus represents a public emergency that would permit government boards to conduct business without a quorum being physically present, Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald advised in a memo Monday.
The memo also states the emergency declaration could permit a meeting to be held without the required 24-hour notice under the Right-to-Know Law, though they suggested such a move should be rare.
"Where the rationale is justifying the emergency meeting is the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by physical attendance, there should generally not be a need to waive the notice requirement," they advised.
The guidance does stress that even if meetings are held electronically or with most or all members not taking part in person, the public must be given the opportunity to observe or at least listen in on all meetings.
All votes taken at such emergency sessions should be by roll call, Sununu and MacDonald said. — Kevin Landrigan, Union Leader
NH Maple Weekend canceled over COVID-19 concerns
The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association (NHMPA) Board of Directors announced Monday “with heavy hearts” it is canceling NH Maple Weekend, scheduled for May 21-22, and the remainder of NH Maple Month, due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to a release from the NHMPA, sugar makers in New Hampshire still have maple syrup and maple products available, and local sugar houses can be contacted directly to see if they’re open for guests.
“Additionally, NH sugar houses may offer off-hours pick-up, sell their products online, and be willing to mail their delicious maple products right to the customer’s door,” the group said in a release.
A list of local NH sugar houses can be found at www.nhmapleproducers.com.
The NHMPA is in the early stages of planning a fall NH sugar house event. More information is expected soon. — Paul Feely, Union Leader
Visitations, volunteer programs canceled a prisons
Visitation and volunteer services have been suspended at all state prisons and correctional facilities, the New Hampshire Corrections Department said.
The suspension, effective on Monday, includes in-person visits with inmates and attorneys.
"The Department of Corrections will make accommodations for electronic attorney/client activity," a notice reads.
Officials will re-evaluate the decision no later than April 3. In a statement, the Corrections Department said it understands the value of visits, volunteer programming, interns and attorney-client meetings. Lawyers with urgent needs should contact the warden.
"We will lift these restrictions when it is safe to do so," the statement reads. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader