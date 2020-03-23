Gov. Chris Sununu advised citizens to expect that the restrictions on public access in New Hampshire caused by COVID-19 will likely extend beyond the expiration date of existing executive orders.
“I don’t think it would be smart to say this will all be done April 7,” Sununu said during an interview Monday on the NH Today Show with Jack Heath.
The two-term governor said he’s working on setting up a volunteer network that will help support citizens are shut in their homes especially the elderly.
Sununu said he’s working with Volunteer NH, Granite State United Way and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to develop this new service he’ll announce later this week.
“Thousands of people want to volunteer their time,” Sununu said. — Kevin Landrigan, Union Leader
D-H develops coronavirus test
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center announced Monday that its laboratory is now able to test for the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
The testing became available on Wednesday, Dartmouth-Hitchcock said, but implementing it required testing and validations of new protocols set by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control.
Because of the shortage of supplies and equipment, the medical provider is reserving the tests for hospital patients, health care workers and first responders. It expects the turnaround time from tests to results should hit 24 hours or less within a week to 10 days once the testing is fully operational.
“Our testing capability continues to grow and evolve, and being able to test here at DHMC allows us to more rapidly screen patients and make best use of our resources,” said Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Chief Clinical Officer Edward J. Merrens, M.D., in a news release. “We also believe the ability to test here will help relieve pressure on the New Hampshire state laboratory, enabling the state to assist other hospitals. Our priority remains to care for our sickest patients and support those who care for them.” — Staff Report
Advocates celebrate 10 years of Obamacare, seek special enrollment to deal with COVID-19
CONCORD — Health care advocates and the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation urged the Trump administration to drop its lawsuit to repeal Obamacare as it marked its 10-year anniversary Monday.
Texas officials filed a lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in February 2018 and 19 other states have joined on its behalf.
Gov. Chris Sununu decided earlier this month to join in defense of the lawsuit over concern that its repeal would erase coverage for 50,000 low-income adults allowed under the expansion of Medicaid.
“We should all take a moment to celebrate this important milestone and renew our commitment to fight to protect the ACA. With everyone working together, I know that we will continue to enjoy the protections of the ACA for years to come,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Protect Our Care NH spokesman Jayme Simoes urged the Trump administration to grant a special enrollment period that would allow younger, healthier workers to sign up to get covered and not have to wait until annual enrollment begins this November.
“Now is the time to reopen the open enrollment for everyone,” Simoes said.
Last week, Gov. Sununu asked federal officials to approve a “60-to-90 day” special enrollment period to help those without insurance get coverage while dealing with COVID-19.
The traditional enrollment period under Obamacare is each year from Nov. 1-Dec. 15.
The Affordable Care Act does permit citizens to purchase health insurance at other times if they have a “life-changing event” such as a wedding, the birth of a child or losing their job.
Dr. Randy Hayes, a retired physician and spokesman for the liberal Kent Street Coalition, said New Hampshire and other states that expanded Medicaid have had better outcomes for their citizens than states that have failed to do so.
“It would be irrational to continue the lawsuit and end health care to the millions who have received it,” Hayes said - Kevin Landrigan, Union Leader
Fed plan fails to stop stocks' dive
Fresh support announced by the Federal Reserve failed to lift Wall Street on Monday, after Europe and Asia had both been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic and growing number of national lockdowns that could push the global economy deep into recession.
European stocks had dived more than 4% in morning trade , futures had been more than 3% lower and commodity markets had also suffered more heavy selling before an announcement from the U.S. central bank at 1200 GMT.
The Fed said it would backstop an unprecedented range of credit for households, small and major firms to offset the "severe disruptions" caused by the virus. Purchases of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities will also be expanded as much as needed.
"It's their bazooka moment. It’s their 'We'll do whatever it takes' moment," said Russell Price, Chief Economist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan.
"But quite frankly the market is just in a waiting period right now until the virus runs its course and some of the therapies and other treatments are able to improve outcomes."
Wall Street futures had been pointing higher after the moves, but the rally failed to materialize. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were all 0.5% in the red after the first flurry of trades, and European bourses were down 2.5% to 3.5%.
Investors were still taking cover in ultra-safe government bonds and in the Japanese yen in currency markets. The euro also surged after the Fed's actions, but with widespread uncertainty about when any semblance of normality might return, there were few places to really hide.
"Further deterioration in the COVID-19 outbreak is severely damaging the global economy," Morgan Stanley analysts warned on Monday. "We expect global growth to dip close to GFC (global financial crisis) lows, and U.S. growth to a 74-year low in 2020."
The U.S. dollar started firm but then got sucked under by the Fed's measures. There were also still partisan battles in the U.S. Senate which had stopped a coronavirus response bill from advancing.
The dollar eased 0.5% to 110.31 yen while the euro shot up 0.8% to $1.0780 having been down at from $1.0635 at one point.
The dollar had been a major gainer last week as investors fled to the liquidity of the world's reserve currency, while some funds, companies and countries desperately sought more cash to cover their dollar borrowings.
The sudden drop in the dollar revived gold, which had slipped 0.3% to $1,493.83 per ounce.
Oil prices also pared some of their sharp losses with Brent crude futures clawing back up to $26.46 having been down almost 5% at one point at $25.66 a barrel. — Reuters
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to issue stay at home advisory, closing all non-essential businesses
As more states issue shelter-in-place orders, Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts would also shut down to non-essential operations to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from growing.
Baker announced the order would take place Tuesday at noon. The order closes all non-essential businesses to workers and the public.
Baker said the state would “always allow” grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential operations to continue.
Also, businesses offering take-out food should continue to do so, Baker said.
Baker also issued a stay at home advisory but stopped short of ordering it.
“I don’t believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to confine to their homes for days on end,” Baker said.
Baker said the advisory shouldn’t stop people from being out of their homes or “taking a walk in the park," but said citizens should use common sense to avoid congregating in groups.
Baker also said that recreational marijuana shops are not among essential businesses, but medical marijuana shops are.
“Every single act of distancing has purpose,” Baker said. “There is purpose in these drastic changes to the way we live.”
Baker said he’d reviewed closely what was happening in other states and decided this was the right time to make this move.
The governor said there has been a significant spread of the virus in every county in Massachusetts and that was one of the reasons prompting his decision.
Baker said the order to close all non-essential businesses would be enforced on the local level.
More than 300 people in the United States have died from the virus, including five in Massachusetts.
At least 646 people in the Bay State have tested positive, according to figures from the state Department of Health. Of those, 357 are under the age of 50.
At least 99 cases have been tied to a Biogen employee conference that was held late February in Boston.
Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and have announced some form of a shelter-in-place order in their states, instructing residents to remain at home except for certain exempted workers.
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11 after more than 4,250 people died worldwide. The death toll has more than tripled since: More than 15,000 people have died worldwide, according to the tracker by Johns Hopkins University researchers. More than 100,000 people who were infected have recovered.
Massachusetts officials started restricting public life last week as the number of coronavirus cases climbed nationwide.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated with more information as the governor talks. — masslive.com
Walmart raises entry wages in response to demand surge
Walmart said on Monday it has temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses by $2, following similar moves by rivals, as it attempts to manage a shopping surge brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.
Walmart said the hike will increase entry wages for workers in e-commerce fulfillment centers or warehouses to between $15 and $19 an hour effective immediately through Memorial Day, a holiday in the United States that falls on May 25 this year.
The world's largest retailer, which employs 1.5 million people in the United States, has struggled to keep store shelves stocked and fulfill online orders amid panic-buying by shoppers spooked by the outbreak.
The virus has infected over 32,000 people in the United States leading to more than 415 deaths, a Reuters tally showed.
Last week, Walmart said it would pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to hourly staff and hire 150,000 temporary workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers.
Workers in distribution centers, which primarily help stock stores, start at $17 to $18 an hour. The starting wage for store workers in most locations remains $11 an hour, with the average wage among full-time hourly workers at $14.26.
Rivals such as Amazon and Target have also boosted pay and gone on a hiring spree to manage a surge in orders while many clothing and mall-based retailers have been forced to shut stores. — Reuters
U.S. Attorney urges public to report COVID-19 related schemes
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray of the District of New Hampshire on Monday urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19. Some schemes could include:
• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedure.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter has been appointed as the coronavirus fraud coordinator for the District of New Hampshire.
"There are reports of fraudsters selling counterfeit products and fake cures or setting up malicious websites in order to take advantage of people who are attempting to protect themselves from the virus. Such criminal exploitation will not be tolerated and will receive the full attention of federal law enforcement," Murray said in a statement.
Fraud can be reported by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov. The public also can report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov. — Staff Report