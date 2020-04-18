Another large shipment of personal protective equipment arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Saturday morning, thanks to Bedford inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen.
Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, joined Kamen in accepting the shipment, which originated in Shanghai, China, and passed through customs in Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday morning.
Kamen has been working with contacts in China to obtain masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers here in New Hampshire who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday’s shipment of approximately 540,000 medical-grade masks arrived on a Boeing aircraft, and Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was on hand for the occasion.
Members of the New Hampshire National Guard helped unload the boxes, which will be distributed to health care facilities across the state.
Sununu thanked Kamen for arranging the shipment and Boeing for providing the transport at no cost.
“The state will deliver these masks to the greatest areas of need across New Hampshire so those on the front lines have the necessary resources to fight COVID-19,” Sununu said.
And Calhoun said, “We are honored to have conducted today’s airlift mission and we look forward to providing continued support in the fight against this pandemic.”
A previous shipment containing 91,000 pounds of PPE arrived in Manchester last Sunday.