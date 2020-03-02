Mounting fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus have prompted more New Hampshire schools to require students and staff who traveled to Italy and other high-risk countries during February vacation to stay home for the next two weeks.
Kearsarge Regional High students returning from Europe asked to stay home for week over coronavirus fears
Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton issued letters to parents, students, chaperones and faculty advising of their efforts to prevent the potential spread of the illness in school.
“We certainly don’t want to be the school that everyone gets sick in because we didn’t take the proper precautions,” Dr. Earl Metzler, superintendent of the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts, said Monday.
The Kearsarge Regional School District also asked high school students and staff who traveled to Europe recently to stay home for a week.
The University of New Hampshire has told its 96 students studying in Italy that they must depart by March 5 because of the outbreak. Other students and staff involved in study-abroad programs in South Korea will also be returning to the U.S. The university is making arrangements for students to finish the semester online, as they will not be taking campus-based courses.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt posted a letter to parents on the school district website addressing coronavirus fears in the Queen City.
“It is important for all of us to make sure we are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illness, such as the flu, which we frequently see this time of year,” wrote Goldhardt.
Goldhardt said people returning from locations with travel notices for COVID-19 may continue to attend work and school.
Timberlane Principal Donald Woodworth told students and staff in his letter that the school was following the quarantine period recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the plan, students and staff who went on the trip will miss school for the next 10 days and school events for a total of 14 days.
Parents of the students who traveled to Italy are being asked to keep those students’ siblings home, as well.
“Should parents opt to do so, academic supports will be provided to ensure students are receiving their schoolwork while, again, reducing risk of possible exposure to the schools,” Woodworth wrote in a letter.
Winnacunnet Superintendent William Lupini announced that School Administrative Unit 21 would be taking similar precautions. Students and faculty who participated in the high school’s trip to Italy are being excluded from school and school-related activities, including sports and extracurricular activities, for the next 14 days.
Siblings and other household members are not being excluded from school, but have been asked to monitor themselves for any symptoms and follow CDC guidelines.
Lupini also asked students who traveled on non-school trips to level 2 and level 3 transmission areas, including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, to stay home from school and avoid school-related activities for 14 days.
While the Timberlane students are out of school, Metzler said they will be able to do school work from home and won’t face any academic penalties.
Students from Winnacunnet and SAU 21 who are excluded from school also won’t be penalized for the absences.
Metzler said any other students and faculty who traveled to high-risk areas on personal vacations are also being asked to stay home.
Metzler said he is aware of several families who traveled during break and have honored the school’s request.
“I’m very appreciative of how supportive the families have been. They have worked directly with us to do what’s in the best interest of the entire community,” he said.
New Hampshire Union Leader staff reporter Paul Feely contributed to this report.