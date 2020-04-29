CONCORD – State officials are working to open nature attractions and beaches next month, but if that happens, visitors can expect a “radically different experience” for at least some of the summer tourist season, including making reservations in advance.
That’s the assessment of State Parks Director Phil Bryce, who is trying to keep his financially self-sufficient system viable in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic that requires his customers to keep their distance while enjoying the outdoors.
“It is so important for us to be open and providing opportunities,” Bryce told the Governor’s Reopening Task Force while giving a detailed presentation earlier this week. “Starting in the beginning of April, in many ways we have been looking after folks’ mental health while medical professionals are looking at our physical health.”
Bryce oversees 93 state parks with an annual budget of $33 million that employs 1,100 workers.
Annual visitors to day hikers total 1 million, and Bryce said beachgoers to Hampton and other oceanfront parks make up for another 2 million visitors.
Gov. Chris Sununu will make the call when beaches open, but Bryce said they could come next month but under strict guidelines.
New beach rules
The new rule would be that visitors could stroll by or swim in the water but not linger. Lifeguards would be there wearing face masks watching out for anyone in distress.
“It would be to start for transitory use only,” Bryce said. “No sitting on the beach. You can walk on the beach, you can run on the beach, you can even swim as we will have lifeguards there, but you just can’t hang out on the beach.”
Earlier this month, park officials said they found the model for the new normal, and that's online reservations.
“The key to the crowding issue for us is advance reservations. The staff is very comfortable where we are with how we are doing this, and it’s been very well received by the public,” Bryce said.
The agency went this route when Mount Monadnock turned into “a zoo” full of hikers in March.
Since then, those running the five parks that are open for hiking have required visitors to get permission to hike at a time certain.
For example, last weekend 533 visitors hiked Mount Monadnock while more than 200 who applied were turned down.
The same reservations will be used for anyone who wants to park at Hampton Beach to limit congestion on the Seacoast, Bryce said
In the coming weeks, state park campgrounds will open, starting only with the two sites that have hookups for recreational vehicles along with the self-contained cottages and cabins the agency operates for rent.
The park’s all-terrain vehicles and off-road recreation vehicle trails are being readied to open along with the Flume Gorge attraction in Franconia Notch.
The Flume carries the load
The state generates $3.8 million in fees from parks and nearly 70 percent ($2.6 million) of that comes from visitors to The Flume and its 800-foot gorge that extends at the base of Mount Liberty.
Bryce said parks will permit campground visitors to order for curbside pickup items such as firewood or ice, but the park’s 47 retail concession stands will not open for in-person sales until Sununu finalizes new guidelines for restaurants.
Until further notice, state parks will have new policies to permit anyone who places a reservation but feels sick to get a full refund of ticket purchases.
“We don’t want you at the park if you don’t feel well. The same will be true for campsites,” Bryce said.
To financially survive, Bryce noted his Concord headquarters staff fanned out to work at state parks last weekend because, at Sununu’s direction, the agency has not yet hired its large staff of seasonal workers.
Bryce said while revenues will be down due to limiting attendance, expenses will be up for such purchases as more personal protective equipment for staff working with the public and new, lidless trash bins to be placed along Hampton Beach.
“We have to look at all of our venues, are the usual models going to work,” said Bryce, adding that fees currently aren’t charged at half of the state’s parks.
“We may decide not to use a toll booth operator at a park entrance if there isn’t enough revenue,” he said.