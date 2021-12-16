CONCORD — The state plans to more than double the number of fixed vaccination sites and stage a second “Booster Blitz” event to expand the delivery of COVID-19 shots as the state faces record hospitalizations and soaring deaths linked to the virus.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced the moves Thursday amid complaints that appointments for adult boosters and child vaccines aren't available for a month.
Meanwhile, the state next week will offer up to a half-million more free in-home tests for COVID-19, Sununu said.
Last month, more than 800,000 tests shipped by Amazon were scooped up by residents in less than a day.
“Some folks in Washington pushed back a little bit," Sununu said of his request for a second round of free rapid COVID-19 tests.
"This is the future of managing the pandemic -- home testing," he said. "New Hampshire is leading the way.”
On Thursday, Sununu toured the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he met with the 24-person team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that arrived last week, enabling the hospital to open a wing of unused beds.
He pointed out that someone recovering from a stroke can remain in intensive care for “one to three days,” while a COVID patient may need “three to five weeks” to recover.
“Hospital beds are not equal,” Sununu said.
Later, he said, COVID care “is one of the most severe, and intense treatments that you have to have.”
State seeks FEMA extension
The FEMA team is scheduled to leave Dec. 23, but Sununu said he has asked the Biden administration for an extension.
“We are going to make a big push to get them to stay a little while longer, to get permission from FEMA for that,” Sununu said.
This FEMA team and a relaxing of Medicaid eligibility requirements have permitted the transfer of up to a dozen patients from hospital beds to long-term care settings, Sununu said.
“We don’t have the highest hospitalization rate in the country by any means, but they (FEMA team) have been incredibly effective for us,” Sununu said.
The federal government has approved sending another 30 paramedics to New Hampshire, whom the state will send to hospitals dealing with the highest volume of COVID-19 patients.
The state announced Thursday that 463 Granite Staters were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Sununu noted the total has “bounced up and down” over the past week.
“Does that jump again after Christmas? I think it very well could,” Sununu said. “It is going to take weeks or maybe months to get down to a manageable level.”
On Thursday, the state announced 11 deaths. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the fatality rate was “among its highest ever,” with 53 deaths in the past seven days.
More beds
Meanwhile, the state has reached agreement with six hospitals to provide “internal” hospital bed capacity at surgical care centers that they own or operate on their campuses, Sununu said.
This is a critical part of the strategy to free up more capacity to assist the system of 26 acute-care hospitals dealing with the unprecedented surge of COVID patents.
The facilities providing more space are Elliot Hospital, Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, Monadnock Regional Hospital in Peterborough, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
“These will allow for hospitals to make better use of their staff,” Sununu said.
On Thursday, the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules approved emergency rules that permit Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette to designate the surgical centers as able to receive hospital patients.
If they aren’t readopted, this designation will expire June 1.
The rules panel also approved emergency rules to speed up the process of licensing nurses and nursing assistants.
More sites, more shots
Shibinette will ask the Executive Council on Wednesday to approve a contract that will increase from four to 10 the number of fixed sites where a state-hired vendor offers vaccines without an appointment.
If the council approves the contract, it will take a few weeks to set up those additional sites.
The second Booster Blitz will be on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 locations, which are expected to provide “8,000 to 10,000” shots for those who sign up for an appointment, Sununu said.
Last Saturday, roughly 10,000 boosters were administered at 15 sites.
The state will not open up registration for this second round until after the holidays, Sununu said.
Sununu said he hasn’t ruled out deploying the National Guard if it’s needed to help widen the bandwidth of vaccine delivery.
“We can do that if we think it can help the system,” Sununu said.
Last week, Sununu called out 70 Guard troops to fill support-staffing roles at New Hampshire hospitals.