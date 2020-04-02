More than 27,000 Granite Staters filed new unemployment claims last week, a number higher than the population of the town of Hudson.
The state’s two-week total reached 56,833 -- a larger total than everyone living in Concord and Amherst.
There were 27,454 residents who filed new claims for the week ending March 28, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The feds also revised upward by 7,501 claims the figures for the prior week, which ended March 21. That figure went from 21,878 to 29,379 under figures released Thursday.
“Based on the preliminary numbers, it is very possible that the March unemployment rate will be the highest on record going back to 1976,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said.
“If you add the last two weeks of initial claims to where we were at the beginning of March, your unemployment rate would be in the range of 8 to 9 percent, Thibeault said.
Nationwide, nearly 6.65 million people filed new claims.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims happened in December 2001, during a recession, when 4,872 people filed. The worst week during the Great Recession recorded 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu warned the state’s unemployment would worsen.
“They’re going to go higher and that’s an incredibly scary thought frankly,” Sununu told reporters.
Thibeault recently warned unemployment could reach 15 to 20% by late April.
New Hampshire is scheduled to release its monthly jobs report for March on April 14. That will include the monthly unemployment rate.
New Hampshire reported 19,930 residents unemployed in February, producing an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent.