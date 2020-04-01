CONCORD -- Over 7,500 people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Sununu to reopen golf courses in New Hampshire as a way for people to “enjoy the fresh air” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online petition, “Let New Hampshire Golf,” was launched by North Hampton resident Peter Luff on change.org. The effort began after Sununu closed all golf courses, clubs, and pro shops in New Hampshire to members and the public under a stay at home order issued by governor on Thursday, March 26, for Granite State residents. The order remains in effect through at least May 4.
The petition, which can be found at change.org/let-nh-golf, claims “it does not make sense that public parks will remain open but golf courses will be closed.”
“Golf by the nature of the game and with limited modifications can comply completely with the intent of the Stay at Home designation,” the petition states. “In these difficult times people need to get outside and enjoy the fresh air in order to maintain their health (physical and mental) while still following the rules in place. Many states with shelter in place or stay at home rules are allowing modified golf rounds to take place.”
Several people who signed the petition posted comments online supporting the effort.
“People have paid thousands of dollars for memberships,” wrote Jamie Goodell of Keene. “The courses can’t afford to refund their money and the members can’t afford to give away thousands of dollars for absolutely nothing.”
A spokesman for Sununu said while golf courses, clubs, and pro shops are closed to members and the public under the stay at home order, golf course maintenance staff are deemed essential - the idea being course staff continue to work courses can be ready to open when the order eventually sunsets, rather than lose a whole season.
“We have heard a lot of people that want to golf and we can appreciate that but it’s still April and we are still in the outside window of the season," said Sununu this week. "I think the fear is where are we going to be come June or July."
Sununu said his biggest concern with golf courses is for New Hampshire to become a mecca for a flood of out-of-state sportsmen and women.
“If the other states aren’t opening their beaches or golf courses then all those folks are going to rush into New Hampshire to use those facilities which is counter productive and counteracts what we are trying to do. We don’t want a run on the system here from residents in our neighboring partner states.”
Matt Schmidt, executive director of the New Hampshire Golf Association, said his organization sent a letter to Sununu on March 20 advocating for the golf industry, highlighting the unique role golf occupies during the crisis.
“The NHGA shares the general disappointment of the golf community that golf is not being played at the moment,” said Schmidt. “While we outlined many ways that the game could be played safely and social distancing could be achieved, ultimately it was determined that golf did not meet the proper criteria at this time. We understand that the health and well-being of all Granite Staters is of course paramount and we respect the governor’s decision.”