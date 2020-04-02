The state is closing highway rest stops Sunday afternoon.
Only the Hooksett rest stops on Interstate 93 will stay open, because they are operated by a private company. The rest will close after 4 p.m. Sunday.
At the closed rest stops, drivers will still be able to use portable toilets outside the rest stops. The state Department of Business and Economic Affairs promises the toilets will be cleaned regularly.
The state Department of Business and Economic Affairs said state workers employed at those rest stops will keep working for the state in different capacities, supporting other “essential state services.”