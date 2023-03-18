Mountain View Church sits halfway up Tower Hill in Sanbornton, where it commands a heavenly vista of sunshine through clouds and the Belknap Mountain range crowning Lake Winnisquam.
During the pandemic’s warmer months, when it was possible to be outside with a real-life postcard as a backdrop, up to 60 parishioners sat on blankets or chairs in groups. It allowed everyone to socially distance, 6 feet apart, while singing, praying and hearing the sermon. Friends smiled and said hello across the grass, glad to be there in person.
“We were blessed by having a good field with a gazebo in it, just to stay connected during that difficult time. It was a way to get together when you couldn’t get together,” said Wayne Blackey, a church member who cares for the property. “Part of being a church is connecting with people.”
“The church has needed to adapt to many unusual environments over the past two thousand years, and this was no different,” said the pastor, Rev. Matt Beem. “It was a reminder that the church is ultimately about the people, not the building.”
For 11 or 12 weekends between June and October 2020, it never rained on Sunday morning. “It was beautiful,” Blackey said. “A lot of New Hampshire people don’t want to be cooped up inside. On nice days it was very nice. We’ve had some bicyclists stop by.”
The church continued the practice in 2021 and 2022. This summer’s forecast is for a mixture of indoor and outdoor services.