230319-covid-churchpic

Mountain View Church sits halfway up Tower Hill in Sanbornton, where it commands a heavenly vista of sunshine through clouds and the Belknap Mountain range crowning Lake Winnisquam.

During the pandemic’s warmer months, when it was possible to be outside with a real-life postcard as a backdrop, up to 60 parishioners sat on blankets or chairs in groups. It allowed everyone to socially distance, 6 feet apart, while singing, praying and hearing the sermon. Friends smiled and said hello across the grass, glad to be there in person.