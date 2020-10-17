NEW YORK -- Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.
Moviegoers will be required to wear masks except when seated and eating or drinking. Theaters will be required to meet enhanced standards for air filtration and ventilation.
The governor announced the move at a Saturday briefing where he said New York was making progress in tackling COVID-19 "clusters" in certain areas of the state, including Brooklyn and Queens in New York City.