CONCORD -– Performing arts offerings, movie theaters, funeral homes and adult day care programs are being readied for reopening once state public health experts and Gov. Chris Sununu give them the green light.
Meanwhile, operators of golf courses, acupuncturists and those running horse riding programs asked for and have gotten recommendations to upgrade their services in the near future.
All of these requests are not likely to move along at the same pace according to D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director and liaison to the Economic Reopening Task Force.
“Some of these may take more time than others to be under review,” Bettencourt said.
Adult day care service is one such example of needing more scrutiny given those being served in this program are at a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, officials said.
“This does present some unique challenges,” Bettencourt said.
Keeping seniors at home
John Nyhan of Hampton, a member of the task force, said the advantage to getting these programs up and running is they make it more likely seniors can remain independent and not end up in a nursing home.
Both movie theaters and performing arts centers would open at limited capacity to ensure there is social distancing between those attending these events.
The task force embraced Phase 2 changes for golf in New Hampshire that would permit out-of-state residents to play golf here.
Other changes would increase from one-to-two people per golf cart and reduce the length of time between groups teeing off from 12 minutes down to eight-to-10 minutes.
Matt Schmidt, executive director of the New Hampshire Golf Assn., said the demand for golf has been overwhelming in the three weeks since Sununu approved they could open.
During that time, there have been 54,000 rounds of golf from players with a handicap compared to 40,000 rounds over those same three weeks in 2019, Schmidt said.
Some golf course owners have at times been frustrated at restrictions on their activity compared to others.
“A family of four from outside the state could visit a mini-golf course but not have an individual round of golf,” Schmidt said.
All New England states now are open for golf.
Connecticut and Massachusetts have approved out-of-staters to play in those states and Rhode Island has okayed it for states unlike New Hampshire that do not have a Stay-at-Home Order in place.
Acupuncture business owners criticized the approved rules that only allowed them to treat one patient at a time.
It’s common for these personal care workers to work on multiple patients spread out in different rooms of the business.
The proposed rule change would allow someone to do acupuncture for many patients as long as they are limited to one per room.
Amusements, train owners make case
Earlier this week, the owners of amusement parks and tourism trains made their cases for reopening.
Chris Nicoli, brand manager of Canobie Lake Park in Salem, said his business would like to start up July 1.
“It is difficult for us to bring people on site without a timeline for reopening to come forth,” Nicoli said.
Under their proposal, staff and guests would wear masks except in the water park area where visitors would not have to wear them.
The business would initially open using 25 percent of the capacity space with the goal towards increasing that to 50 percent later this summer for the balance of the season, Nicoli said.
Sununu has said he wants to open amusement parks but they remain some of the hardest venues to prevent spread of the virus.
Wayne Presby, owner of the Mount Washington Cog Railway, offered a four-phase plan to bring back his iconic business that would begin with having limited and assigned seating of up to 50 percent in rail cars.
Dave Swirk, owner of the Conway Scenic Railroad, said staff have been trained remotely since the pandemic began.
“We are very confident we can build in social distancing,” he said.