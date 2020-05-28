At least 38 people at the Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19 — seven staff and 31 residents.
None of the residents have required hospitalization so far, according to a news release from Catholic Charities New Hampshire, which runs the nursing home. Most of the residents who tested positive for the virus are not showing symptoms, spokesman Michael McDonough said.
Mt. Carmel is waiting for more test results, he said.
The residents were tested as part of the state Department of Health and Human Services' push to test all staff and residents in the state's nursing homes. Catholic Charities spokesman Michael McDonough said tests were administered May 21 at Mount Carmel. The results came in May 28.
The residents who tested positive for the coronavirus have been isolated from other residents, according to the news release.
All five of the staff who tested positive were sent home, and will be isolated at home for at least two weeks. They will not return to work until they test negative for COVID-19.
Staff and residents are not moving between floors, and staff are wearing N95 masks, gloves and face shields at work, Catholic Charities New Hampshire said in the statement.
To stop the virus from spreading in the nursing home, Mt. Carmel has suspended special events, activities and meals in common dining areas. Staff will be tested for the virus every week to 10 days.
Protecting the safety, health and well-being of our residents at Mt. Carmel is our top priority," the statement says.