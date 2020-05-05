DERRY – The executives of a long-term care center have confirmed that more than 100 staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 have died from the disease.
State health officials had previously reported that Pleasant Valley Senior Nursing Center was one of more than a dozen long-term care centers they were investigating for outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, officials updated that 23 workers and 87 residents tested positive and that 13 are dead.
SavaSeniorCare, which runs the facility, confirmed in a statement that 13 residents have died of the virus, and two are being treated at a hospital.
“Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected and isolate and treat those who are,” SavaSeniorCare said.