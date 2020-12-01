A man imprisoned in Arizona for his role in the 2005 murder-for-hire killing of Derry handyman Jack Reid is continuing his fight to get out of prison early, citing ongoing concerns about the surging cases of COVID-19 among inmates as one of his reasons.
The lawyer for Jesse Brooks filed court paperwork Monday hoping to convince a Rockingham County Superior Court judge to suspend the balance of his 15- to 30-year sentence.
Brooks has served more than 12 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiracy in the murder of Reid inside a Deerfield barn.
His push to suspend part of his sentence began in October 2019. A hearing was held in February, but it was continued, resuming in August because of delays due to the pandemic.
The judge has yet to rule on his request.
Brooks is an inmate at the Arizona State Prison in Tucson and is the son of multimillionaire businessman John “Jay” Brooks, who is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of two counts of capital murder.
Prosecutors have said the elder Brooks planned Reid’s slaying.
Three others were also involved, including the younger Brooks and Joseph Vrooman, who is also seeking to have some of his 17½- to 35-year sentence suspended. Vrooman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder and hindering apprehension.
Brooks has filed a civil complaint in federal court in Arizona alleging medical maltreatment by the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Donna Brown, his Manchester lawyer, filed supplemental court paperwork on Monday in hopes of convincing the judge to grant the sentence reduction.
Among other things, Brown cites a report in USA Today showing Arizona leads the nation in growth of COVID-19 cases.
“At the August hearing and in a pleading filed in April of this year, Mr. Brooks expressed additional concerns about his health due to his being incarcerated in Arizona during the pandemic,” she wrote.
Brooks has also argued that he should be released early because he struggles with “extreme and chronic pain,” and suspending his sentence would allow him to get the medical care he needs.
State prosecutors have opposed a sentence reduction. Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase has insisted that he received a fair trial and that releasing him early “would cut against the interests of justice and reduce public confidence in the criminal justice system.”