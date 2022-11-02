Paxlovid will be available via telehealth in N.H.

The Executive Council approved a $3.4 million contract that will permit eligible patients  to be prescribed over the telephone, Paxlovid, the antiviral combination shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

 PFIZER

CONCORD — A new, $3.4 million federal contract will let many at risk of getting a serious case of COVID-19 to receive state-of-the-art medicine right after having a telephone consult.

State officials say this could permit as many as 24,000 New Hampshire residents over the next four months to more quickly get Paxlovid, the Pfizer-manufactured combination of two antivirals shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.