CONCORD — A new, $3.4 million federal contract will let many at risk of getting a serious case of COVID-19 to receive state-of-the-art medicine right after having a telephone consult.
State officials say this could permit as many as 24,000 New Hampshire residents over the next four months to more quickly get Paxlovid, the Pfizer-manufactured combination of two antivirals shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The timing is critical for this oral medicine because it is most effective if taken within 72 hours of having symptoms, said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“We have a lot of supply of Paxlovid but very little uptake for it and that could be because it requires a prescription and some weren’t able to be seen and diagnosed within 72 hours,” Shibinette told the Executive Council.
Federal COVID-19 grant money is paying 100% of the cost for this sole source contract with On-site Medical Services LLC of Claremont.
The state didn’t go out to bid for this contract because this firm already was the vendor fielding calls with COVID-19 testing and vaccination questions and dispatching teams to deliver vaccines at mobile clinics or directly at home for those who are homebound.
This contract will permit eligible residents to get the Paxlovid via overnight mail or, if homebound, it could be brought directly to their home.
“It’s very good at reducing infection but many physicians were not comfortable proscribing it because they couldn’t make it work within their schedule,” Shibinette added.
The council unanimously approved the contract.
Gov. Chris Sununu and state health officials have said they expect COVID-19 infections to rise during the winter months as people spend more time indoors which will give the virus a better chance to spread.
Biden had 'rebound' COVID-19 after getting the drug
Paxlovid has also been found to be effective in treating patients with cases of the Omicron variants of COVID-19.
Under the contract, medical officials conducting these calls will determine whether the patient qualifies to receive it.
Currently, Paxlovid is only available to those over 12 years old who weigh at least 88 pounds, have already tested positive for COVID-19. and are at higher risk of getting severely sick from the virus.
This includes anyone over 65 years old and all who have high-risk conditions such as cancer, diabetes and obesity.
As President Biden found when he took Paxlovid last summer, some patients who get the drug have gotten a “rebound” case of COVID-19.
Experts say the rebound case is typically less severe than the original virus.'
Paxlovid is not recommended for those on dialysis or suffering from severe liver disease because it is cleared by the kidneys, officials said.
Anyone should contact their health care provider after taking Paxlovid if they show signs of liver problems that include loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin, or itchy skin or stomach-area pain, officials said.