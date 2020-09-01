CONCORD — State officials identified a "cluster" of eight youths and four staff who have contracted COVID-19, all linked to a hockey camp based in Nashua.
The Pro Ambitions Hockey Camp was the source of all three positive cases of the virus in Bedford schools; all three students are asymptomatic and attended three different schools, officials said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state has done contact tracing that confirmed the virus cases had come from youth and staff attending camp programs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
"The youth camp we are talking about, kids and the staff that were affected, went to several different camps over the course of several weeks," Shibinette said.
All close contacts with those who were infected have been informed and that's why the state did not do a public notification of its own and let Bedford school officials disclose their own students who tested positive, she said.
Shibinette said the potential still exists for affected youth or staff members to have passed the virus on to other close contacts.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he's confident the cluster has been contained and he does not believe it calls for changing any operating rules for youth sport camps.
"Right now we aren’t looking at changing anything but are now keeping an eye," Sununu said. "The summer camps will not get as much of that intermingling, if you will, as we get near the end of the summer."
"We just want to stay on top of it."
Since the start of school last Thursday, the Bedford schools reported three cases.
Superintendent Mike Fournier said the recent case was a student at Peter Woodbury Elementary School, and that according to the Department of Health and Human Services the child was not contagious while at school and did not put any other staff or students at risk.
“Therefore, this case is isolated and does not impact anyone else at Peter Woodbury School,” Fournier said in a statement.
All three students — the most recent one from Peter Woodbury and two others from Riddle Brook Elementary School and McKelvie Intermediate School — were quarantining as a result of their positive test results, said school officials.
In a letter sent to Peter Woodbury parents, Principal Cheryl Daley reminded parents that if their child is currently quarantined, they must complete the quarantine even if their COVID-19 test is negative.
“This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days,” she said. “Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure.”
All of Bedford’s schools remain open for hybrid learning.
