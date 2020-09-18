Nashua schools have delayed the start of their hybrid learning until January, opting for remoting learning only this fall.
“We have decided to maintain the current course and predictable remote schedule, which has proven to be a steady course for many of our students’ families and our staff as they navigate work schedules, day care arrangements, and, for some of our families, caring for loved ones during this trying time,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said in a letter sent to families and staff Friday.
The school district is currently operating under a fully remote model, and was initially set to roll out its hybrid plan Oct. 5 and just this week had decided to delay it to November.
More than 100 city teachers have made requests to work fully remote.
Students with special education needs will begin hybrid learning with partial in-classroom instruction on Oct. 5 for PreK through grade five special education students, Oct. 13 for middle school special education students and Oct. 19 for high school special education students, according to Friday’s letter.
A hybrid schedule with some in-person classes for kindergarten begin Oct. 19, and for first graders begin Nov. 5, the letter stated.
“All other students will continue to learn remotely through January. Our principals will be reaching out with more details to families whose children will be beginning in-school learning this fall. In the meantime, the district’s mission remains to be as responsive to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and track local epidemiology, staffing demands, and the availability of appropriate PPE while working toward re-opening our schools as soon as possible,” Mosley said in the letter.