Some Nashua business owners say a proposed 9:30 p.m. curfew would financially cripple them and their employees.
James Rafferty, general manager of The River Casino and Sports Bar in Nashua, told the Nashua Board of Health on Wednesday that his business doesn't even start getting busy until 9 p.m.
“The economy is so important," Rafferty said. "We need to put that in the front of our thinking.”
Nashua sits on the border of Massachusetts, which already has a 9:30 p.m. curfew. City officials say Massachusetts residents are traveling to Nashua at 9:30 p.m. to continue their evenings at city bars and establishments.
“The burden of COVID in the community is high and growing, so something has to be done differently than what we are doing now,” said Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a member of the Board of Health. “This is all about risk reduction.”
According to state health statistics, Nashua has 593 active cases of COVID-19 -- the highest number since the pandemic began. The positivity rate among those tested is 9.2%, and the hospitalization rate of those testing positive is 3.8%. Nashua has had 42 deaths related to the disease, health experts said.
The Nashua Board of Health made no formal recommendations on the curfew during Wednesday’s meeting. Any recommendation would have to be approved by aldermen.
Wolf-Rosenblum said that despite a state and citywide mask requirement, some businesses are not enforcing mask-wearing and social-distancing. A curfew may be the only way to reduce the number of hours of exposure in those environments, she said.
Kurt Mathias, owner of Boston Billiard Club and Casino in Nashua, said most restaurants and entertainment venues are hanging on by a thread financially. Forcing them to close at 9:30 p.m. would be unfair, he said.
“We are not the problem," Mathias said. "Everybody blames the restaurants and the bars.”
He said other establishments, such as grocery stores and hardware stores, play a role in the spread of coronavirus.
Wolf-Rosenblum said there is "an absolute fundamental difference.”
Face masks, which help curb the spread, are worn at most establishments, she said. In restaurants and bars, masks must be removed to eat and drink.
Mathias argued that if Nashua imposes a curfew, its residents will travel elsewhere after 9:30 p.m. and go to restaurants in Bedford, Merrimack and other nearby communities.
Paige Hultman of Penuche’s Ale House in downtown Nashua said her establishment has numerous safety protocols in place, and her employees feel safe. With the facility doing about 30% of its normal business, she said a curfew would hurt.
New Hampshire is on the cusp of what will be the most challenging months of the pandemic, according to deputy health officer Ren Beaudoin. The situation is likely to worsen and its impact to increase, Beaudoin said.
Board of Health member Dr. Charles Cappetta said that though a curfew is hard to enforce, a reduction of hours and exposure is the best way to proceed.
“I do think we need to maintain our guard,” Alderman Tom Lopez told his colleagues on the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. “I don’t think we should be undermining the public health recommendations.”
Alderman Ben Clemons said the situation is not about putting economics above health.
“Where the city is lacking, I believe, is enforcement. We have a lot of work to do in that area,” Clemons said.
A broad curfew across the city would have severe financial implications for some people, Clemons said..
“We have to find a better way to do that,” he said.
The Board of Health has not scheduled its next meeting.