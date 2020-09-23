Nashua officials Tuesday adopted a revised mask mandate that prohibits businesses from serving patrons who are not wearing face masks.
By a 13-2 vote, aldermen supported the proposal that has drawn praise from some residents and opposition from others, and from the New Hampshire Retail Association.
“The majority of people I talk to in Nashua are strongly in support of this ordinance,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, stressing the wearing of masks during this pandemic is requested by a vast majority of scientists and doctors.
The amended mask mandate states that “no business and no employee of any business shall provide goods or services to any person not complying with face covering requirements … no business and no employee of any business shall permit a person to remain on its premises in violation of these requirements.”
Nancy Kyle of the New Hampshire Retail Association said her organization is adamantly opposed to this section of the ordinance because it believes retailers and employees should have to enforce the mandate.
“We are extremely disappointed,” Kyle said Wednesday after learning that Nashua aldermen approved the ordinance, which she said places front-line workers who have no training on how to defuse conflict in a tough situation.
While the New Hampshire Retail Association has no issue with mask mandates, she said, the organization does not believe that employees who are not trained to handle these situations should be put in a position to enforce it.
Alderman Skip Cleaver said the board had a "moral obligation" to enact the law.
“It is the least we can do to protect our citizens, and I think we have to do it,” said Cleaver said.
Alderman Tom Lopez agreed, saying his constituents do not want to lose family members and friends because of the pandemic. Lopez said he appreciates the disagreements surrounding the issue, but has full confidence in the city’s public health professionals and their advice.
The ordinance subjects employees and business owners to a fine of up to $1,000 -- determined by the court -- if they are found guilty of providing services to someone who isn’t wearing a mask.
“My main concern, still, is shifting some liability back onto businesses,” said Alderman David Tencza, who along with Alderman Ben Clemons voted in opposition to the revised ordinance. He also said he has concerns about how police will be involved in enforcing the ordinance.
According to Police Chief Mike Carignan, the revised ordinance is necessary to help police enforce the mandate.
“We are not looking to penalize businesses,” said Carignan. Still, he said there are some businesses that are defying the mask mandate, and the police department receives repeated complaints. By enacting the ordinance, which puts accountability on businesses, it allows police to help assist those businesses if they have customers who are not abiding by the face mask rules, according to Carignan.
“They should call us -- that is what we are there for,” he said.
Catherine Norton, owner of Norton’s Classic Cafe on Main Street, said in a letter to aldermen that neither she nor her husband support the new mandate requiring the monitoring and policing of mask wearing.
“Enough is enough,” said Norton, adding her business was already required to shut down for three months and is now only open at 50 percent capacity.
“I hear people’s concerns, but I also know that this is a public health issue,” maintained Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly. “I think we need to continue being a leader on this.”