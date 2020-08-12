No mask, no service.
Nashua businesses would be required to refuse anyone who showed up without face covering under a proposed amendment to its mask ordinance, which already requires customers to wear masks while visiting retail stores, restaurants and other establishments.
“No business and no employee of any business shall provide goods or services to any person not complying with face covering requirements,” says the proposal introduced to the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. “No business and no employee of any business shall permit a person to remain on its premises in violation of these requirements.”
It would also require that all businesses open to the public — including service providers and residential and commercial buildings of more than two units — post at each public entrance a notice stating that face coverings are required. Visitors to any city amusement locations, including bingo halls, bowling alleys and charitable gaming facilities, would have to wear a mask except while engaging in eating or drinking.
A committee will review the proposal before a formal vote is taken by the full board.
While there have been more than 800 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Gate City, other cities such as Manchester and Lowell, Mass., and Lawrence, Mass., have had a significantly higher number of infections, said Mayor Jim Donchess. He attributed the lower number to the wearing of masks.
“We know that this helps to contain the spread of the virus,” Donchess said Wednesday.
The proposal comes as the city wrestles with a new school year, which will begin with remote learning.
“We want to get the case count as low as we possibly can so the risk of spread in schools is as low as possible when in-person classes do resume — either in hybrid or in full,” said Donchess, adding that there is risk associated with the reopening of city schools.
The mayor said there have been concerns about people not wearing face masks inside of some city businesses, despite the existing mandate.
Sue Newman of Charlotte Avenue said enforcement has been a problem.
“I was told by one business that their corporate position is that it isn’t their responsibility to be the enforcers,” she said.
Although the city ordinance adopted in May does not state a specific fine, the city’s attorney explained that in general, a violation of a city ordinance carries a maximum fine of up to $1,000 unless stated otherwise. That fine is determined by the court, said Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, explaining earlier that no one is going to be arrested for failing to wear a mask unless the situation escalates. Masks are not required for children under 10.
The primary focus, city officials agree, should be on educating the public about the importance of wearing masks.
Flavia Martin, a public health nurse with the city’s Division of Public Health, said Wednesday there is now an average of about four new cases per day in Nashua compared to the 10 or 12 new cases a day the city was experiencing previously.
“Ninety-six percent of our citizens in Nashua are recovered at this time, which is amazing,” said Martin, adding there are currently 34 active cases in the city.
Overall, 38 of the 41 deaths in Nashua associated with COVID-19 occurred at either Greenbriar Healthcare or The Huntington at Nashua where previous outbreaks took place, according to Martin.
She said 145 of the city’s 808 positive cases have involved individuals connected to those two long-term care facilities.
According to the Nashua School District’s reopening plan, all students will be required to wear masks while in the classroom and all teachers will be required to wear masks or face shields. Although city schools are reopening in a fully remote setting, there are plans to potentially transition to a hybrid model in October.
Under the current Nashua ordinance, members of gyms must wear a face covering while entering or exiting the gyms, but may remove the masks during exercising as long as 6 feet of distance is guaranteed between individuals. Although masks must be worn while entering and exiting restaurants, they may be removed once diners sit down at a table. A face covering is not required for anyone who can show that a medical professional has advised that wearing a face covering may pose a risk because of a health reason.
Nashua’s mask mandate has already prompted a legal challenge.
Last month, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge denied a preliminary injunction in the civil lawsuit filed against the city by Andrew Cooper, a Nashua resident. Cooper claims city officials lacked the statutory authority to adopt its ordinance requiring the use of face coverings while visiting local establishments and businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.