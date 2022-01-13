As of Friday, there’s a new location for Nashua’s walk-in COVID-19 testing site, state health officials announced Thursday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a new testing site in Lincoln on Monday.

The Nashua site is moving to 25 Crown St., in order to relieve traffic congestion at the original location at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The hospital site is closing at 3 pm. Thursday.

The hours of operation for the new site remain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

The new Lincoln testing site opens on Monday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of Whale’s Tale, 481 Daniel Webster Highway. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

All state-run fixed testing sites administer PCR tests and are for walk-ins only.

As all state-run fixed testing sites are outdoors, inclement weather could lead to cancellations.