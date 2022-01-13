Nashua COVID-19 testing site relocates; new site opens in Lincoln Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated Jan 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save As of Friday, there’s a new location for Nashua’s walk-in COVID-19 testing site, state health officials announced Thursday.The state Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a new testing site in Lincoln on Monday.The Nashua site is moving to 25 Crown St., in order to relieve traffic congestion at the original location at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The hospital site is closing at 3 pm. Thursday.The hours of operation for the new site remain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.The new Lincoln testing site opens on Monday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of Whale’s Tale, 481 Daniel Webster Highway. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.All state-run fixed testing sites administer PCR tests and are for walk-ins only.As all state-run fixed testing sites are outdoors, inclement weather could lead to cancellations. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30 COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30