Starting Monday, the state COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nashua is moving to the Pheasant Lane Mall, inside the former Sears entrance, officials announced.
All appointments for the Nashua High School South site will be honored at the mall location, 310 Daniel Webster Highway, for the same date and time currently scheduled. Individuals do not have to change their appointments in the state scheduling system, VINI.
Anyone with scheduled appointments will receive email and text message notifications of the change. Those with questions or who wish to reschedule an appointment can do so online at vaccines.nh.gov, or by calling 2-1-1.
If someone is having trouble containing the state call center, call 271-5980.