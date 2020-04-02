With 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nashua, city health officials say they are now following 104 people who have been in contact with those individuals.
“This is a number that reflects only those that have been tested,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services in Nashua.
Public health nurses are documenting each case, helping to care for those infected and determining who else could have been exposed and should be quarantined, Mayor Jim Donchess said Thursday during a news conference.
Donchess said he has spoken about the impacts of the virus with medical professionals who work in New York City hospitals.
“The situation down there that they have described is something that we do not want to happen here in Nashua,” said Donchess. “Their words were ‘Armageddon,’ very crowded, way too many patients and people dying even in the (emergency room). That is not where we want to be. That is what we are trying to prevent here in Nashua.”
A massive community-wide effort is taking place in the Gate City to encourage social separation and hopefully prevent a surge in patients, Donchess said, including a social media campaign to encourage people to stay home.
He cited a coordinated effort to continue feeding Nashua’s youth despite the closure of schools, a donation drive to collect materials needed for first responders, the establishment of a joint information center, creation of an informational hotline number and more.
“I am optimistic, cautiously optimistic, that through these efforts, we can limit the extent this virus spreads around Nashua and the surrounding area,” said Donchess.
An alternate care site has been created at Nashua High School South if local hospitals cannot accommodate all of the COVID-19 patients; it is to be staffed by clinicians from St. Joseph Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Nashua High School North will also open as a secondary alternate care site if necessary.
“We in New Hampshire may experience a peak in late April or maybe even early May,” said Bagley.
Bagley said officials are working with nonprofits such as the United Way and the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter to find shelter for homeless individuals who may need to be quarantined.
“Our homeless population is particularly vulnerable,” she said.
The city has formed five task forces to address COVID-19 concerns, said Justin Kates, director of emergency management in Nashua.
Daily briefings have been taking place to ensure that local officials are up-to-date on the situation, he said. Currently no city employees have been furloughed, according to the mayor. While only some city bus drivers are working, he said all of the bus drivers are being paid until Friday.