With a possibility of a one-day curfew for St. Patrick's Day, Nashua health experts say they will be working with local restaurants and bars to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year.
Bobbie Bagley, director of public health for the city, acknowledged last week to Board of Health members that such a curfew "is something we have to look more into.”
The city’s environmental health department worked hand-in-hand with restaurants and bars last March at the start of the pandemic, and those strategies will need to be revisited, Bagley said.
Heidi Peek-Kukulka, the city's environmental health manager, said input is needed from restaurant and bar owners.
“That is how I envision doing some outreach for St. Patrick’s Day,” she said.
Board of Health member Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum said it would be helpful to have a running tally of where COVID-19 clusters are developing, and to develop regular roundtable discussions with restaurant and other business owners.
“To me, the bigger concern on my mind is the Easter holiday,” Wolf-Rosenblum said. “I don’t think we are going to be in a whole lot better position by then.”
She said since there was “no political will” for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s curfews, the focus may need to be on education efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
A proposed 9:30 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants was rejected by the Board of Aldermen in December, but the proposal could be revisited anytime by city officials.
“Is there any value in still trying to push that forward given the fact that it is a very uphill battle and restaurants, particularly, are 90 percent reduced activity anyway?” Alderman Tom Lopez asked at last week's meeting.
Lopez acknowledged that the majority of his fellow aldermen do not support a curfew at this time, especially since the holidays are over.
“I realize from a public health perspective, obviously it would be better to do it than not to …,” he said.
It would be beneficial to have some public outreach highlighting different risk levels for various activities specific to the Gate City, according to Lopez. He said a representative from the local restaurant industry should be engaged in those efforts.
Throughout the next several months, public health employees will be working to distribute vaccines to those individuals who qualify.
“We want to make sure we vaccinate the most vulnerable as quickly as we can,” Bagley said.
She said there is a two-week window after the second dose is administered until the vaccine reaches its full effectiveness.
“The use of masks and social distancing will need to continue,” said Bagley.
Nashua has had more than 4,711 cases of COVID-19, with about 504 active cases and 61 deaths, according to health experts. The positivity rate for testing is currently about 12% in Nashua. The hospitalization rate is around 2.4%.