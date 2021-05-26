In place for nearly a year, Nashua’s mask mandate was lifted on Wednesday.
“I think the people of Nashua are ready for this to be lifted,” Alderwoman Jan Schmidt said Tuesday night as the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance. “I think it is past time.”
Nashua’s Board of Health recommended last week that aldermen rescind the requirement.
Aldermen are recommending that schools still require masks until students are vaccinated, though that decision is up to the Nashua Board of Education.
They are also recommending that those who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks inside public spaces and socially distance, and that anyone traveling on public transportation, attending large indoor gatherings or visiting health care facilities wear a mask.
Attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said the recommendations are not law.
“It is only guidance,” he said.
City businesses will have the option to require masks inside their facilities. If they do opt to mandate masks, Bolton said customers in violation could be subject to a charge of criminal trespass.
“There is teeth in that,” Bolton said.
Aldermen also approved a measure giving Mayor Jim Donchess the ability to require masks in city buildings, with the exception of schools.
Alderman Ben Clemons said about $1 million has been spent on various upgrades at City Hall, including COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Clemons said he spoke with several city employees about the mask issue.
“They are ready to be maskless,” he said.
Alderwoman Patricia Klee said she is hopeful the public will do its part to help stop the spread of the virus.
“We have gone through a year of hell. We are not through it,” she said.
According to Donchess, the city currently has 26 cases of COVID-19, down from about 80 a month ago.
“The numbers are definitely going down,” the mayor said.
“I’m fully vaccinated, but I am happy about it,” Abbey Reville said of the lifting of the mandate as she walked on Main Street Wednesday without a mask. “I feel like the mayor and the governor have done things really well.”